HOME HELPERS® HOME CARE CAPS 2025 WITH 41 FRANCHISE DEALS, AI INNOVATION AND RECORD GROWTH

Award-Winning CEO and President Emma Dickison drives brand toward 400-territory milestone; franchise opportunities available nationwide

CINCINNATI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Helpers® Home Care, a nationwide leader in nonmedical in-home companionship and personal care services, closed out 2025 having awarded 41 franchise agreements between new and existing franchisees.

The brand's success also earned seven industry accolades, and Home Helpers® Home Care advanced its technology through the Cared-4℠ Comprehensive Care Program featuring Direct Link® 24/7 monitoring services.

This year, Home Helpers® Home Care is expected to surpass 400 territories, solidifying its position as a trusted brand and industry leader in one of America's most recession-resistant industries. Home Helpers Home Care delivers a predictable, long-term profitability franchise model through diversified services, recurring revenue and a proven operating model — a combination that continues to attract both new franchisees and independent home care agency owners.

In 2025, Home Helpers Home Care opened 32 new locations and entered Nebraska for the first time, expanding its reach to communities that previously did not have access to Home Helpers Home Care's brand of exceptional home care services.

"2025 was a defining year for our brand. Awarding 41 new locations, the majority to new franchisees, reflects the strength of our proven system and the growing recognition that in-home care is one of franchising's most compelling opportunities," said CEO and President of Home Helpers® Home Care Emma Dickison. "As we prepare to exceed 400 territories in 2026 across the U.S. and Canada, we have never been better positioned to continue to grow as an industry leader within our category."

Its 2025 momentum earned Home Helpers® Home Care broad industry recognition, with acknowledgements on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 400, Franchise Business Review's Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Dictionary's Top 100 Game Changers and FranServe Fran-Tastic Awards. Home Helpers Home Care is a nationally recognized leader in home care franchising with a long track record of franchise success, and these accolades reflect the brand's standing as part of an established network built on performance and integrity.

Additionally, Dickison, who has been a leader at Home Helpers® Home Care for over 18 years, was honored with the Cincinnati Business Courier's C-Suite Award and by Franchise Dictionary Magazine as a Legacy Winner in the Women of Wonder category, further cementing the brand's reputation as a trusted brand led by purpose-driven leadership.

Home Helpers® Home Care is redefining in-home care by pairing human companionship with artificial intelligence. For years, Cared-4℠ set the brand apart from its competitors with proprietary technology like the Direct Link® 24/7 monitoring system. In its pursuit of innovation, Home Helpers Home Care continues to set the bar by now delivering AI-enabled safety and wellness services that provide peace of mind for seniors and their families, even when a Caregiver isn't present. Home Helpers Home Care reduces operational and regulatory risk through structured systems, compliance support and clinical oversight, and this technology investment is a direct extension of that commitment to operational discipline and risk mitigation.

"Innovation is how we continue raising the standard of care at Home Helpers," said Dickison. "With our Cared-4℠ premium care offering, families can feel confident their loved ones are supported, even between Caregiver visits. That peace of mind is transformative for families and a meaningful differentiator for our franchisees. It supports workforce stability and strengthens the community impact we are proud to make every day."

As Home Helpers® Home Care continues to lead the way in 2026, the organization's long-term goals remain focused on national expansion and bringing exceptional in-home care services to those who need it most: seniors. Home Helpers Home Care operates in a fast-growing, recession-resistant category driven by aging demographics and health care shifts toward in-home care, reflecting the growing preference for care solutions that support independence and comfort at home.

Home Helpers® Home Care is actively seeking qualified franchise candidates across the country. Key markets include Charlotte, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Home Helpers® Home Care

Founded in 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care is a premier nationwide in-home care leader that provides compassionate care for seniors, individuals with disabilities, those recovering from illness or surgery, and anyone needing assistance with daily living activities in over 1,500 communities and across 40 states. Home Helpers Home Care offers a wide range of in-home care services, safety and monitoring technology, and meal and nutrition planning to help individuals remain independent wherever they call home. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

