HOME HELPERS® HOME CARE FRANCHISEE RICK CSEAK RECEIVES 2026 MVP AWARD FROM MULTI-UNIT FRANCHISEE MAGAZINE

Third-generation military veteran celebrates 18 years of franchise excellence with Veteran Entrepreneurship Award

CINCINNATI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Cseak, a longtime franchisee of Home Helpers® Home Care, has been named the 2026 Most Valuable Performer (MVP) Veteran Entrepreneurship Award recipient by Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine.

Presented at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in late March, the MVP Veteran Entrepreneurship Award recognizes franchisees who embody excellence through outstanding performance, visionary leadership and a spirit of innovation as military veterans.

A third-generation military veteran, Cseak, who owns and operates Home Helpers Home Care of Denver, Colorado, has spent 18 years channeling the discipline and heart of his service background into building a world-class home care operation. His commitment to clients, caregivers and his community has made him a highly respected franchisee in the Home Helpers® Home Care network.

"This recognition hits close to my heart. My family has devoted its service to our country throughout my lifetime, and receiving the Veteran Entrepreneurship Award is a tribute to every one of them," said Cseak. "My military background gave me the discipline and the heart to care for others, and I am proud to represent Home Helpers® Home Care in this capacity. At 18 years in, I am more committed than ever to the mission of helping seniors and those in need of support to live with dignity and independence in their own homes."

This national recognition builds on a legacy of franchisee excellence. Cseak previously received Home Helpers® Home Care's Brand Champion Award at its 2025 National Conference in Nashville, honoring franchisees who serve as exceptional brand ambassadors and actively support the growth of the broader network.

"Rick embodies everything Home Helpers stands for," said Emma Dickison, president and CEO of Home Helpers® Home Care. "His ability to translate his military leadership experience into compassionate, world-class care for over 18 years is an inspiration to our entire network. We are deeply proud to see his dedication recognized on a national stage."

In addition to his longevity, Cseak has built and sustained a high-performing caregiver team over nearly two decades. Staffing and labor viability remain among the most pressing challenges in the home care industry, and Cseak's approach offers a real-world blueprint. Home Helpers® Home Care's National Support Center equips franchisees with proven recruitment strategies, compensation strategy guidance and caregiver-client matching tools that help franchisees attract and retain top-notch talent from day one. For Cseak, those tools, combined with his people-first leadership style, have resulted in a team that consistently delivers the personalized, compassionate care that Home Helpers Home Care is known for across the country.

His story also speaks to the ownership fit and lifestyle reality that prospective franchisees want to understand before they invest. The Home Helpers® Home Care model is designed to support both professional success and personal fulfillment, empowering franchise owners to build businesses that align with their values. For a third-generation veteran, the mission-driven nature of home care is not a business proposition. It is a natural extension of a life defined by service.

As Home Helpers® Home Care continues its national expansion in 2026, the organization remains focused on bringing exceptional in-home care to the people who need it most: seniors. The brand operates in one of the fastest-growing, most recession-resistant categories in franchising, driven by aging demographics, a generational shift toward in-home care and a growing consumer preference for care that prioritizes dignity and independence at home.

Home Helpers® Home Care is actively seeking qualified franchise candidates across the country. Key markets include Minneapolis, Minnesota; Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida; Kansas City, Missouri; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; San Diego and San Francisco, California; Houston and Austin, Texas; Detroit, Michigan; Des Moines, Iowa; Portland, Oregon; Huntsville, Alabama; New Haven, Connecticut; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Charlotte, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; Atlanta, Georgia; and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Home Helpers® Home Care

Founded in 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care is a premier nationwide in-home care leader that provides compassionate care for seniors, individuals with disabilities, those recovering from illness or surgery, and anyone needing assistance with daily living activities in over 1,500 communities and across 40 states. Home Helpers Home Care offers a wide range of in-home care services, safety and monitoring technology, and meal and nutrition planning to help individuals remain independent wherever they call home. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Tabacnic

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Home Helpers Home Care