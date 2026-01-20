HOME HELPERS® HOME CARE NAMED AMONG THE TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

Leading in-home care franchise demonstrates explosive growth in senior care industry; marks fifth consecutive year on nationally acclaimed list

CINCINNATI, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Helpers® Home Care, a nationwide leader in nonmedical in-home companionship and personal care services, ranked No. 316 in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500® — the fifth year the brand has been on the list, demonstrating exceptional performance in unit growth, financial strength, operational support and brand power.

Founded in 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care operates over 370 franchise locations serving more than 1,500 communities across 40 states. It provides comprehensive in-home care services, including personal care, companionship, specialized Alzheimer's and dementia care, safety monitoring technology through Direct Link® and nutrition planning, enabling seniors and individuals with disabilities to maintain independence at home.

"Being recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® validates what our National Support Center and franchisees have always known — that we are meeting an essential need in today's health care landscape," said Emma Dickison, CEO and president of Home Helpers® Home Care. "Quality in-home care helps seniors maintain independence while providing families with peace of mind. This recognition demonstrates that purpose-driven businesses built on compassionate care and innovation are thriving."

The senior care industry continues to experience unprecedented growth. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 12,000 people turned 65 each day in 2024, totaling about 4.4 million for the year. By 2060, nearly 88.8 million Americans will be aged 65 or older, creating sustained demand for in-home care solutions.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

To view Home Helpers® Home Care in the full report on the world's first and most comprehensive franchise rankings, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur.

About Home Helpers® Home Care

Founded in 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care is a premier nationwide in-home care leader that provides care for seniors and others in over 1,500 communities across 40 states. The company offers a wide range of in-home care services, safety and monitoring technology, and meal and nutrition planning to help individuals remain independent wherever they call home. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

