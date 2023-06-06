HOME, Inc. Receives $10,000 Grant from Iowa Total Care to Support Counseling and Education Programs

News provided by

Iowa Total Care

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HOME, Inc. announced it was awarded a $10,000 grant from Iowa Total Care to help further its mission of providing affordable housing for all Iowans.

The grant dollars will support HOME, Inc.'s homebuyer education programs and homeowner counseling services that assist low-income families in developing and implementing plans to obtain and retain permanent housing.

"A stable home is the foundation for everything in life," said Kourtney Kirkpatrick, HOME, Inc.'s Interim Executive Director. "We are so grateful for Iowa Total Care's support. These dollars will provide essential services to our current and future clients who are looking to achieve housing stability and success."

"Access to housing and basic amenities are critical factors that influence positive health outcomes," said Mitch Wasden, Plan President & CEO. "We are thrilled to award HOME, Inc. with this grant and support their mission to ensure everyone has a place to call home."

Iowa Total Care will also sponsor HOME, Inc.'s 5th annual Hunt for Housing event on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at West End Architectural Salvage in Des Moines.

About HOME, Inc.
Founded in 1967, HOME, Inc.'s mission is to meet individuals and families where they are in their housing journey. HOME, Inc. is a full-service housing agency providing a variety of counseling and education services, the development/ownership of affordable housing units, and homeless prevention services.  

About Iowa Total Care
Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise.

SOURCE Iowa Total Care

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.