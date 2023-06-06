HOME, Inc. Receives $10,000 Grant from Iowa Total Care to Support Counseling and Education Programs

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HOME, Inc. announced it was awarded a $10,000 grant from Iowa Total Care to help further its mission of providing affordable housing for all Iowans.

The grant dollars will support HOME, Inc.'s homebuyer education programs and homeowner counseling services that assist low-income families in developing and implementing plans to obtain and retain permanent housing.

"A stable home is the foundation for everything in life," said Kourtney Kirkpatrick, HOME, Inc.'s Interim Executive Director. "We are so grateful for Iowa Total Care's support. These dollars will provide essential services to our current and future clients who are looking to achieve housing stability and success."

"Access to housing and basic amenities are critical factors that influence positive health outcomes," said Mitch Wasden, Plan President & CEO. "We are thrilled to award HOME, Inc. with this grant and support their mission to ensure everyone has a place to call home."

Iowa Total Care will also sponsor HOME, Inc.'s 5th annual Hunt for Housing event on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at West End Architectural Salvage in Des Moines.

About HOME, Inc.

Founded in 1967, HOME, Inc.'s mission is to meet individuals and families where they are in their housing journey. HOME, Inc. is a full-service housing agency providing a variety of counseling and education services, the development/ownership of affordable housing units, and homeless prevention services.

About Iowa Total Care

Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise.

