Home Inspection Credentialing Program Launches New Courses in Radon and Mold Detection

Edcetera expands its home inspection training to provide stackable credentials to grow learners' skills and careers

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edcetera , developer of a popular suite of online courses for professional development, board examination, and occupational licensure in skilled trades and professions, announced today the expansion of its continuing education programs for home inspectors, spanning from pre-licensure to stackable credentials, with the addition of new courses in radon and mold detection. Through a partnership with Environmental Consultants and Affiliate Networks (ECAN), an industry training group, Edcetera's Inspection Certification Associates will provide licensed home inspectors with training on the detection and mitigation of radon and mold as part of home inspections.

"The real estate market has continued to set records throughout much of the past year. Now more than ever, homeowners are in need of skilled professionals that keep our housing market moving," said Nader Qaimari, chief executive officer of Edcetera. "Our unique continuing education approach is a win-win for current and aspiring home inspection and home buyers. Home inspectors can continue to grow their businesses and invest in their future, while learning skills that will enable them to provide high-value services to keep their clients safe and healthy."

ICA has graduated more than 20,000 home inspectors throughout its ten-year history. Its flexible continuing education programming is designed to help current and aspiring home inspectors maintain their professional licensure and grow their skills over time. Careers in home inspection offer a median annual wage of more than $61,000, nearly double the national median wage, and are a non-degree pathway that can be completed quickly.

The new courses include 16 hours of classes focused on radon and mold detection and mitigation and provide students with state and industry-recognized credentials. Participants learn about the risks of radon and mold exposure, EPA guidelines, sampling methods, result comprehension, and on-the-job safety protocols. Long-term exposure to radon and mold poses serious health risks and is linked to serious illnesses including lung cancer. Early detection, mitigation, and removal of radon and mold are critical to keeping commercial and residential buildings safe for occupancy.

Beyond helping home inspectors learn the fundamentals of the profession, Edcetera also offers continuing education opportunities, supplemental courses focused on universally-relevant skills related to small business ownership. The introduction of the new course module now available through ICA will bolster Edcetera's long history of providing pre-licensure courses, board examination prep, and continuing education to home construction and remodeling professions, including realty, architecture, engineering, and land surveying.

About Edcetera:

Edcetera is on a mission to help unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers by providing licensing, test preparation, continuing education, etc. Our significant regulatory experience, paired with our extensive breadth of subject matter expertise and agile delivery methods allow us to adapt rapidly to new and evolving regulatory and professional requirements and trends.

