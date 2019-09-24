WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Home-Meridian-Recalls-Three-Drawer-Chests-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Mid-Century three-drawer chests

Hazard: The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-17).

Remedy: Repair, Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Home Meridian to receive a free tip-over restraint kit mailed to the home, a one-time free in-home installation of the tip-over restraint kit, or a prepaid shipping label to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Home Meridian at 800-819-4796 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.homemeridian.com and click on "Recall Information" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 640

Description:

This recall involves Mid-Century three-drawer accent chests in a brown finish (model DS-D146-002) or white finish (model DS-D146-005). The model number can be found on a label on the back of the recalled chests. The Mid-Century modern style chests have three drawers with six copper-colored drawer pulls. The chests measure 32-inches high, 32-inches wide, 16-inches deep and weigh about 75 pounds.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Nebraska Furniture Mart stores in Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas, and online at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and other online retailers from March 2017 through June 2019 for about $250.

Importer: Home Meridian International, of High Point, N.C.

Manufactured in: Vietnam

Recall Number: 19-209

