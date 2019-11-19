Home Safe Home for the Holidays: CPSC and Interior Designer Sabrina Soto to Promote Holiday Safety at Press Event

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), along with interior designer and HGTV/TLC personality Sabrina Soto, are holding a holiday safety press event on Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. in Rockville, Md.

Sabrina Soto and CPSC Commissioner Baiocco will talk about how to create a safer holiday season and highlight specific safety tips. New this year, CPSC will address three holiday safety categories: decorating, cooking and toys.

The event will share the latest data for consumer injuries and deaths sustained from toy, holiday decorating and holiday cooking incidents, feature best practices for avoiding incidents during the holiday season, and discuss how to purchase the safest toys as gifts for children this year. The event will conclude with several live demonstrations of household fires caused by unsafe practices involving holiday decorations, candles and cooking – including improper use of a turkey fryer.

WHAT: Home Safe Home for the Holidays: Holiday Safety with CPSC, featuring several live fire demonstrations



WHO: Dana Baiocco (bee-ah-ko), Commissioner, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission





Sabrina Soto, interior designer and host of TLC's Trading Spaces and While You Were Out; HGTV's The High Low Project





Carla Coolman, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Spanish-language Spokesperson



WHEN: Media check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Interviews are available in between fire demonstrations.



WHERE: CPSC's National Product Testing and Evaluation Center

5 Research Place

Rockville, MD 20850

For more information about the event or to coordinate interviews, please contact Jessie Reape at 202-884-7325 or at jessica.reape@finnpartners.com. Spanish-language interviews are also available with CPSC's spokesperson Carla Coolman.

About U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

