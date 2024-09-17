Home Sellers Who Used an Agent Earned $79,000 Higher Profit Than Nontraditional Sellers

80% of sellers who did not use an agent have regrets about their home sale, and 54% wish they used a real estate agent, according to a survey of recent home sellers.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite having to pay commission, sellers who used a real estate agent to sell their home earned a profit of $207,500 — $79,000 more than the $128,500 profit that sellers who did not hire an agent made, according to new research from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.

Home sellers without an agent (47%) were nearly twice as likely to be unhappy with their selling method compared to those who used an agent (25%).

What regrets do you have about your home sale? How much profit did you make on your home sale?

Even more, sellers who worked with an agent (81%) were 43% more likely to be satisfied with their selling price than nontraditional sellers (57%).

Although the most common reason for not using an agent was to save on Realtor fees, 80% of unrepresented sellers do not actually know the average commission rate.

58% of FSBO sellers say they would accept $15,000 or more below the asking price to avoid hiring an agent, even though a Realtor's commission on a median-priced home in the U.S. averages just $12,000.

Nearly half of for sale by owner (FSBO) sellers (49%) wish they had priced their home differently, while 73% of represented sellers think their agent priced their home correctly. Over half of unrepresented sellers (53%) also felt buyers didn't trust them because they didn't have an agent.

Nearly 9 in 10 nontraditional sellers (87%) would consider hiring an agent for their next sale at some point, with 51% saying they'd do so within two months of not receiving reasonable offers without an agent.

Nearly half of FSBO sellers (47%) think they would have sold their home for more money with an agent, and 48% believe they would have sold faster.

Half of FSBO sellers (50%) say the recent National Association of Realtors lawsuit ruling that sellers are no longer required to pay the buyer's agent commission will make them more likely to use an agent on their next home sale.

