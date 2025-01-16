Home service marketing experts outline the importance of a good business reputation at AHR Expo

Levergy and Ripley PR CEOs will discuss how home service companies can become the go-to experts in their local markets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home service marketing experts Ryan Redding, CEO of Levergy, and Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR, will join forces at AHR Expo in Orlando on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to discuss how targeted public relations and marketing can turn home service companies into the most trusted names in their local markets.

Ripley PR CEO Heather Ripley, right at podium, and Levergy CEO Ryan Redding will discuss how targeted public relations and marketing can turn home service companies into trusted community names at the AHR Expo in Orlando on Feb. 11.

The industry-leading convention for HVACR professionals will be held Feb. 10-12 at the Orange County Convention Center. Redding and Ripley's seminar, "Beyond Google: Becoming the Go-To Name in Home Services," will be held at 8:30 a.m. in room W312C in the convention center's west building.

"One of the ways that home service companies can elevate their brand is to become their community's local experts," Redding said. "Homeowners want to know the people they entrust with their home comfort systems are knowledgeable and are respected in their communities. Home service companies need to learn how to integrate their online presence with offline credibility. This seminar will help them learn how to achieve that goal."

Redding is the founder and CEO of Levergy, a leading digital marketing agency serving the plumbing and HVAC industry since 2016. He is also the host of the Blue Collar CEO podcast and author of "The Book on Digital Marketing for Plumbing and HVAC Contractors."

"Most home service company owners understand the importance of SEO, but there is more to standing out from your competition than simply being first in an online search," Ripley said. "You also need to be the first company people think of when they need HVAC service. This requires a public relations and marketing plan that helps you build a stellar reputation and fosters top-of-mind awareness in your community."

Ripley is the founder and CEO of Ripley PR, an award-winning public relations agency specializing in the home service, franchising, manufacturing and B2B industries. She is also the author of "Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for Your Home Service Business."

For more information about Ripley PR and Levergy, visit www.ripleypr.com and https://www.levergy.io/.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing, BRB and franchising. Ripley PR was named one of America's Best PR Agencies by Forbes Magazine in 2021 and was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024. The agency has also earned a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for seven consecutive years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

About Levergy

Levergy is the leading full-service digital marketing agency for home service companies. Providing a full suite of digital & coaching solutions, Levergy is custom-built to help businesses build better, more profitable, and more sustainable operations. Levergy is a certified partner with Google, and also industry leading FSM providers ServiceTitan and Housecall Pro. For more information, visit levergy.io or call 918-921-9296

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Ripley PR