Home Service Proves Resilient in Q4 2025 as Stabilization Sets the Stage for Steady 2026

Jobber's latest report finds repairs, higher-value projects, and pricing power helped offset uneven demand, reinforcing the sector's strength despite economic uncertainty

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, today released its Home Service Economic Report: 2025 Review and 2026 Outlook, offering a real-time look at the trends shaping one of the most essential segments of the small business economy.

Drawing on proprietary data aggregated from more than 350,000 service professionals across landscaping, cleaning, contracting, and construction, along with third-party economic indicators, the report shows the Home Service category entering a period of stabilization. While demand was mixed earlier in Q4 2025, improving conditions late in the year helped lift results across most segments, reinforcing expectations for steady growth in 2026.

As inflation cooled and the Federal Reserve began easing rates in 2025, homeowners saw modest budget relief but remained selective in their spending. Repairs, maintenance, and higher-value projects remained the main drivers of demand, while larger invoice sizes and a favorable mix of work helped balance out swings in job volume.

"Q4 2025 marked a clear shift toward stabilization for home service businesses," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "Demand didn't surge, but businesses that priced intentionally and executed well were able to finish the year strong. That's a signal that growth in 2026 will come from how businesses operate, not just how much demand shows up."

Key insights from the report include:

December momentum stabilized Q4 performance: After uneven demand in October and November, a broad rebound in December 2025 helped lift quarterly revenue across all four major segments.





Pricing power offset variable job volume: Higher average invoice sizes and a favorable job mix sustained revenue growth despite inconsistent demand earlier in the quarter.





The housing market improved late in the quarter: Easing mortgage rates and stronger year-end home sales supported move-related work, while tight inventory kept many homeowners focused on maintenance and targeted upgrades.





Consumers remain cautious heading into 2026: Despite cooling inflation and initial rate cuts, affordability pressures continue to shape spending behavior, increasing the importance of operational efficiency and customer retention.

Segment Highlights: Green, Cleaning, Contracting, and Construction

Q4 2025 results stabilized across the Home Service category as a December rebound offset slower demand earlier in the quarter. While job volume varied by segment, revenue growth was sustained by higher invoice values and a shift toward higher-value work, reinforcing that disciplined execution and pricing strategy mattered more than volume alone. A closer look at the data reveals:

Green: Lawn care, landscaping, and other outdoor service businesses saw new work scheduled rise 3% year over year, driven by a 19% surge in December job volume. A 5% increase in average invoice size helped translate higher demand into 10% revenue growth.





Lawn care, landscaping, and other outdoor service businesses saw new work scheduled rise 3% year over year, driven by a 19% surge in December job volume. A 5% increase in average invoice size helped translate higher demand into 10% revenue growth. Cleaning: Residential and commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, junk removal, and similar services delivered steady Q4 performance, with new jobs up 2% year-over-year and median revenue increasing 5%, supported by higher-value work.





Residential and commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, junk removal, and similar services delivered steady Q4 performance, with new jobs up 2% year-over-year and median revenue increasing 5%, supported by higher-value work. Contracting: Arborists, electricians, handymen, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and other non-construction trades saw flat job volume for the quarter, but larger, higher-ticket work, particularly in December, drove a 4% year-over-year increase in median revenue.





Arborists, electricians, handymen, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and other non-construction trades saw flat job volume for the quarter, but larger, higher-ticket work, particularly in December, drove a 4% year-over-year increase in median revenue. Construction: Residential and commercial building and remodeling businesses saw lower job volume, offset by larger projects. A 4% increase in average invoice size supported 5% median revenue growth.

"Looking ahead, we forecast gradual market improvement in 2026, with modest gains in housing turnover and continued demand for repairs, maintenance, and value-driven upgrades," said Abheek Dhawan, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Analytics at Jobber. "Taken together, the data points to a more balanced environment in 2026, where steady fundamentals, not volatility, will shape the pace of growth across the category."

To download the Jobber Home Service Economic Report: 2025 Review & 2026 Outlook, visit: https://getjobber.com/home-service-reports/february-2026/

