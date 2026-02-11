Jobber Names Matt Kaplan Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Product Innovation for Blue Collar Businesses

Leadership appointment reflects Jobber's continued commitment to building modern, scalable technology for an evolving home service category

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, today announced the promotion of Matt Kaplan to Chief Product Officer (CPO). The appointment reflects Jobber's continued evolution as a product-led company and reinforces its leadership in defining how modern home service businesses operate at scale.

Matt Kaplan, Chief Product Officer (CPO) (CNW Group/Jobber)

In this role, Kaplan will lead Jobber's global product and design function, shaping the company's long-term product strategy and advancing Jobber's position as the category-defining platform for home service businesses. His mandate reflects Jobber's commitment to helping blue collar businesses operate more efficiently, meet rising customer expectations, and scale with confidence.

Kaplan joined Jobber as Senior Vice President of Product in 2024. Under his leadership, Jobber has continued evolving its platform to support this transformation, including:

Significantly expanding AI and automation capabilities to deliver practical, embedded solutions built for real-world service workflows

Driving the expansion of Jobber's multi-product offerings, drawing on his experience scaling and integrating multiple products at Toast

Building and scaling world-class product and design teams to create game-changing, category-leading products

Together, these efforts have delivered solutions that significantly reduce administrative work for Jobber's 350,000 service pros, help them win and complete more jobs, and elevate the homeowner experience—key requirements as service businesses grow in size, ambition, and complexity.

"Matt understands how to build products that scale alongside ambitious businesses," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "As our customers' needs evolve, his leadership will be critical in strengthening our platform and ensuring Jobber continues to stay ahead of rising expectations across the home service category."

As Chief Product Officer, Kaplan will shape Jobber's long-term product vision and roadmap, grounded in the company's mission to help home service entrepreneurs start, run, and scale their businesses on a single platform. He will continue advancing AI-driven, personalized innovation to ensure Jobber adapts to the needs of growing businesses while preserving a product experience that remains intuitive, easy to use, and built to support millions of service professionals over time.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Jobber," said Matt Kaplan, Chief Product Officer. "Blue collar pros are the lifeblood of our economy, and they deserve technology that helps them grow without adding complexity. I'm excited to lead our teams as we apply AI to remove manual work, personalize workflows, and help home service businesses scale and succeed."

Kaplan brings more than two decades of experience scaling vertical SaaS companies. At Toast, where he served as Senior Vice President of Product, he helped grow the business to over $1 billion in ARR, expanded its customer base to more than 100,000 restaurants, and played a key role in the company's 2021 IPO. He has also held senior product leadership roles at LogMeIn and Acquia.

Kaplan's appointment further strengthens Jobber's executive team as the company continues to expand its market presence and champion the essential role of home service businesses across North America.

About Jobber

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber streamlines and automates operations so crews can run more efficiently, increase profitability, and scale with confidence. More than 350,000 service pros in over 50 industries—including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and contracting—use Jobber to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: jobber.com .

