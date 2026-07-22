HOME TRENDS & DESIGN ANNOUNCES SECOND SPOTLIGHT WITH NEBRASKA FURNITURE MART IN THE COLONY

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Trends & Design (HTD) is proud to announce its second exciting showcase in partnership with Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM) in The Colony, Texas. Beginning this July and running through mid-October, HTD is once again taking center stage in a brand-new, dedicated spotlight space conveniently located by the West entrance on the lower level of NFM's massive retail destination.

The downstairs spotlight offers shoppers a highly curated, immersive experience featuring a selection of HTD's celebrated best sellers, brand-new collections, and unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to explore the brand's commitment to sustainable, solid wood craftsmanship in a dynamic, boutique-style setting.

In addition to the spotlight experience by the West entrance, shoppers will also find an expanded selection of HTD products seamlessly integrated upstairs in the dining section. This expanded footprint ensures that NFM customers can explore HTD's diverse range of beautifully designed, hand-crafted furniture across multiple categories and room settings.

"We are incredibly honored to collaborate with Nebraska Furniture Mart for this second special showcase," said Tamara Mimbela of Home Trends & Design. "NFM is a premier destination for home furnishings in Texas, and this continued partnership allows us to highlight the exceptional quality, unique design, and sustainable ethos of HTD furniture to a broader audience."

This second collaboration in The Colony marks another exciting chapter in HTD's continued growth within the Texas market. Looking ahead, the company is also enthusiastically anticipating the opening of Nebraska Furniture Mart's highly awaited Cedar Park location, slated to open next year.

Customers are encouraged to visit the NFM store in The Colony between now and mid-October to experience the temporary spotlight and discover the perfect sustainable, solid wood HTD furniture for their homes.

About NFM

Nebraska Furniture Mart, as originally named, was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband's pawn shop in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation's largest home furnishings retailers, selling furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics. NFM currently has locations in Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City, Kansas; and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

About Home Trends & Design:

Based in Austin, Texas, Home Trends & Design is a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of sustainable lifestyle home furnishings. Founded in 2005, the company has earned a reputation for expert craftsmanship, unique design, and a mastery of logistics. HTD is dedicated to creating handmade, solid wood furniture that prioritizes both environmental responsibility and timeless style. As a founding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council and creator of the Mango Foundation, HTD remains committed to eco-friendly production and global reforestation.

For more information, visit www.htddirect.com.

Media Contact:

Tye Davis

Home Trends & Design

Phone: 512-804-5450 ext.2003

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Home Trends & Design