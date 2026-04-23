Home Trends & Design Doubles Down on Sustainability and Craftsmanship at High Point Market

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the furniture industry gathers for the Spring High Point Market starting April 25, Home Trends & Design (HTD) is announcing an expanded commitment to eco-conscious manufacturing and heirloom-quality craftsmanship. While the broader furniture sector faces a challenging start to the year due to macroeconomic pressures, HTD is doubling down on its core mission: creating soul-filled furniture that honors the environment and the artisan.

"In a market defined by uncertainty, we believe the solution isn't to cut corners, but to invest more deeply in quality," said the HTD Marketing Team. "As consumers become more discerning with their spending, they are looking for pieces that offer lasting value. We are meeting that demand by heightening our focus on sustainable materials and the intricate details that only hand-craftsmanship can provide."

Resilience Through Responsibility While industry reports show flat orders for mass-manufactured goods, HTD has seen a growing appetite for furniture that prioritizes natural textures and ethical sourcing. At this year's market, HTD will showcase how sustainability is woven into the very fabric of its 2026 collections.

Renewed Material Focus: Increased use of reclaimed woods and mineral-based finishes that align with the industry shift toward material intelligence.

Increased use of reclaimed woods and mineral-based finishes that align with the industry shift toward material intelligence. Artisan Integrity: A celebration of the handmade, featuring the live-edge silhouettes and hand-finished textures that have become HTD hallmarks.

A celebration of the handmade, featuring the live-edge silhouettes and hand-finished textures that have become HTD hallmarks. Design Longevity: A move away from fast-furniture cycles in favor of anchoring pieces designed to last generations, reducing waste, and providing long-term value.

Showcasing at High Point Market Visitors to the HTD showroom will experience a curated environment that reflects the intersection of luxury and responsibility. The new collections highlight the beauty of imperfection found in nature, from the deep grains of sustainably sourced timber to the unique patina of hand-forged accents.

"We aren't just selling furniture; we're advocating for a lifestyle of intentionality," the team added. "Even when the economy presents challenges, our commitment to the planet and the craft remains non-negotiable."

About Home Trends & Design (HTD) Founded in Austin, Texas, Home Trends & Design is a pioneer in the sustainable furniture movement. A founding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, HTD specializes in high-quality, artisan-crafted furniture that utilizes reclaimed materials and traditional woodworking techniques.

Media Contact:

Tye Davis

Email: [email protected]

Office Phone: 512.804.5450 ext. 2003

HTDdirect.com

SOURCE Home Trends & Design