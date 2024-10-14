Home Trends & Design Hosts Panel Discussion on Sustainable Furnishings at High Point Market Fall 2024

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Trends & Design (HTD) is thrilled to invite attendees of High Point Market Fall 2024 to a special panel event at our showroom, exploring the critical role designers play in advancing sustainability in the furnishings industry. The event will take place on Sunday, October 27th at HTD's High Point showroom, 118 N. Wrenn St., from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by a cocktail hour from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, accompanied by live jazz from The Empathy Project.

Panel Discussion: Designing for Impact: Empowering Designers to Lead the Way in Sustainable Furnishings

This engaging panel will bring together leading voices in design and sustainability to discuss how designers can be at the forefront of creating eco-conscious, socially responsible furnishings. Topics will include sustainable material innovation, responsible sourcing, and actionable steps designers can take to integrate sustainability into their work while driving industry-wide change.

Panel Speakers:

Laura Hodges

Kristin Bartone

Christine Sweet

Moderated by:

Scarlette Tapp

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from experts about the latest trends in sustainable design and discover how to make a meaningful impact in the world of furnishings.

Registration Required

To attend the event, please RSVP in advance. Click here to register .

Cocktail Hour & Live Jazz

After the panel, guests are invited to stay for a cocktail hour from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, where they can continue discussions, network, and enjoy refreshments. The Empathy Project, a jazz ensemble known for their emotionally evocative performances, will provide the perfect soundtrack for an inspiring evening of conversation and connection.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, October 27th, 2024

Panel Discussion: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Cocktail Hour & Live Jazz: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Home Trends & Design Showroom, 118 N. Wrenn St., High Point, NC

This event is open to all attendees of High Point Market. Join us to be part of this important conversation about the future of sustainable furnishings.

For more information, please contact Home Trends & Design at [email protected] or 512-804-5450, or visit our website at htddirect.com .

About Home Trends & Design

Home Trends & Design (HTD) is a leading provider of handcrafted, eco-conscious furniture and home décor. With a focus on sustainability and craftsmanship, HTD works with artisans around the globe to create beautiful, responsibly made furnishings that promote both environmental and social well-being.

Media Contact:

Tye Davis

Marketing Director

512-804-5450

[email protected]

