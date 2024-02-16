Home with Dignity Expands Compassionate In-Home Euthanasia Services to Greater Columbus, Ohio Area

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home with Dignity, a leading provider of in-home euthanasia services, announces the expansion of its compassionate care offerings to the Greater Columbus area. Dr. Brittany Solomon, a dedicated Veterinarian with Home with Dignity, leads the team in providing unparalleled end-of-life care for pets, ensuring a peaceful passing surrounded by loved ones.

Home with Dignity, a leading provider of in-home euthanasia services, announces the expansion of its compassionate care offerings to the Greater Columbus area.

"At Home with Dignity, our mission is to provide your clients with compassionate, unhurried, end-of-life care in the comfort of their homes," says Dr. Brittany Solomon. "We understand the importance of providing pets with a dignified farewell, free of fear and with the highest degree of compassion. We are dedicated to serving the pets and clients who need us most during one of the most difficult times we face as pet parents."

Home with Dignity offers top-quality care, boasting a team of experienced professionals knowledgeable in the veterinary industry. Their Care Coordinators guide and support clients through the end-of-life process, treating both the pet and their owner in a manner that leaves them with cherished memories of the time they had together.

Convenience is a priority at Home with Dignity, as they understand the urgency and emotional burden. They offer same-day or next-day appointments to ensure timely and compassionate care for their patients.

For more information about Home with Dignity's services and the dedicated team, please visit the official website at homewithdignity.com .

To schedule an appointment or request informative material, please contact Home with Dignity's Care Coordination Team at (380) 800-5377 or via email at [email protected] .

About Home with Dignity:

Founded by Dr. Jim Humphries in 2015, Home with Dignity is a mobile in-home euthanasia service for pets that operates in over ten cities nationwide. With a strong commitment to providing compassionate end-of-life care, Home with Dignity understands the unique bond between pets and their owners. The service strives to offer a peaceful and dignified farewell in the comforting and familiar environment of the pet's own home.

Media Contact:

Kim Johannpeter | Director of Operations

Home with Dignity

[email protected]

(217) 710-5441

SOURCE Home With Dignity