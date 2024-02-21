Home with Dignity Introduces In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services to Cleveland, Ohio Community

News provided by

Home With Dignity

21 Feb, 2024, 15:02 ET

CLEVELAND, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home with Dignity is proud to announce the launch of its leading mobile in-home euthanasia service for pets in Cleveland, Ohio. Founded in 2015 with a deep commitment to empathy and respect, Home with Dignity offers a compassionate alternative to traditional veterinary clinics. The service aims to provide a serene and comfortable environment for pets to peacefully pass away in the familiar surroundings of their own homes. 

Continue Reading
Home with Dignity, a leading provider of in-home euthanasia services, announces the expansion of its compassionate care offerings to the Greater Columbus area.
Home with Dignity, a leading provider of in-home euthanasia services, announces the expansion of its compassionate care offerings to the Greater Columbus area.

Led by Dr. Emma Thomas, a veterinarian who understands the profound impact of saying goodbye to a family pet, Home with Dignity prioritizes providing comfort and support during this challenging time, both for the pet and their owner. Dr. Thomas believes that opting to grieve at home is an essential part of the compassionate journey toward saying goodbye. 

"As a veterinarian leading Home With Dignity in Cleveland, I understand the weight of the decision to bid farewell to a cherished pet. My priority is to provide comfort during this challenging time, both for the pet and its owner. Opting to grieve at home is an essential part of this compassionate journey," said Dr. Emma Thomas

In addition to offering in-home euthanasia services, Home with Dignity provides comprehensive support for pet owners facing end-of-life decisions. The service offers access to grief resources, tele-advice for guidance and support, and assistance with aftercare options. The goal is to ensure that pet owners receive the utmost care and guidance throughout the entire process. 

Since its launch, Home with Dignity has been widely praised by clients for its compassionate and personalized approach to pet care. By offering a peaceful and dignified farewell in the comfort of their own homes, Home with Dignity aims to alleviate the stress and anxiety often associated with a pet's end-of-life journey. 

To find out more about the compassionate services offered by Home with Dignity, please visit their official website at https://homewithdignity.com. The Care Coordination Team is also available to assist by phone at (216) 677-3044 or via email at [email protected]

About Home with Dignity:
Founded by Dr. Jim Humphries in 2015, Home with Dignity is a mobile in-home euthanasia service for pets that operates in over ten cities nationwide. With a strong commitment to providing compassionate end-of-life care, Home with Dignity understands the unique bond between pets and their owners. The service strives to offer a peaceful and dignified farewell in the comforting and familiar environment of the pet's own home. 

Media Contact:
Kim Johannpeter | Director of Operations
Home with Dignity
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (217) 710-5441 

SOURCE Home With Dignity

Also from this source

Home with Dignity Enters Cincinnati, Ohio, Revolutionizing In-Home Euthanasia for Pets

Home with Dignity Enters Cincinnati, Ohio, Revolutionizing In-Home Euthanasia for Pets

Home with Dignity, a leading mobile in-home euthanasia service for pets, is now offering Cincinnati pet owners a compassionate alternative to...
Home with Dignity Expands Compassionate In-Home Euthanasia Services to Greater Columbus, Ohio Area

Home with Dignity Expands Compassionate In-Home Euthanasia Services to Greater Columbus, Ohio Area

Home with Dignity, a leading provider of in-home euthanasia services, announces the expansion of its compassionate care offerings to the Greater...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Animals & Pets

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.