Home with Dignity Introduces In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services to Cleveland, Ohio Community

CLEVELAND, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home with Dignity is proud to announce the launch of its leading mobile in-home euthanasia service for pets in Cleveland, Ohio. Founded in 2015 with a deep commitment to empathy and respect, Home with Dignity offers a compassionate alternative to traditional veterinary clinics. The service aims to provide a serene and comfortable environment for pets to peacefully pass away in the familiar surroundings of their own homes.

Led by Dr. Emma Thomas, a veterinarian who understands the profound impact of saying goodbye to a family pet, Home with Dignity prioritizes providing comfort and support during this challenging time, both for the pet and their owner. Dr. Thomas believes that opting to grieve at home is an essential part of the compassionate journey toward saying goodbye.

"As a veterinarian leading Home With Dignity in Cleveland, I understand the weight of the decision to bid farewell to a cherished pet. My priority is to provide comfort during this challenging time, both for the pet and its owner. Opting to grieve at home is an essential part of this compassionate journey," said Dr. Emma Thomas.

In addition to offering in-home euthanasia services, Home with Dignity provides comprehensive support for pet owners facing end-of-life decisions. The service offers access to grief resources, tele-advice for guidance and support, and assistance with aftercare options. The goal is to ensure that pet owners receive the utmost care and guidance throughout the entire process.

Since its launch, Home with Dignity has been widely praised by clients for its compassionate and personalized approach to pet care. By offering a peaceful and dignified farewell in the comfort of their own homes, Home with Dignity aims to alleviate the stress and anxiety often associated with a pet's end-of-life journey.

To find out more about the compassionate services offered by Home with Dignity, please visit their official website at https://homewithdignity.com . The Care Coordination Team is also available to assist by phone at (216) 677-3044 or via email at [email protected] .

About Home with Dignity:

Founded by Dr. Jim Humphries in 2015, Home with Dignity is a mobile in-home euthanasia service for pets that operates in over ten cities nationwide. With a strong commitment to providing compassionate end-of-life care, Home with Dignity understands the unique bond between pets and their owners. The service strives to offer a peaceful and dignified farewell in the comforting and familiar environment of the pet's own home.

