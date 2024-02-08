Homebuilder Century Complete Expands Upstate South Carolina Footprint with Moss Creek Community

National leader in online homebuying brings 109 new homesites to Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced its newest community, Moss Creek, is now selling in Spartanburg, SC offering a versatile selection of single-family homes from the low $200s.

Buyers will appreciate Spartanburg's many desirable features, including its rich history, beautiful scenery, proximity to major employers, and access to multiple colleges and universities. Boasting an easy drive to prime regional hubs like Greenville, Moss Creek is also close to popular local restaurants, unique shopping venues, parks, and recreational opportunities like fishing, biking, and kayaking.

"We're excited to introduce Moss Creek, bringing more of our affordable and quality new homes to a great location," said Greg Huff, national president of Century Complete. "This is a perfect fit for buyers interested in putting down roots in a vibrant community within a 15-minute drive to the Spartanburg city center, the Medical Center, and Downtown Cultural District. Now is a great time for buyers to explore homes that best fit their needs with move-in opportunities beginning in April."

MOSS CREEK | SPARTANBURG

Now Selling from the low $200s

109 homesites

4 single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 beds

2 to 2.5 baths

1- to 2-bay garages

1,155 to 1,965 square feet

Moss Creek features four inspired floor plans, showcases spacious open-concept layouts, front porches, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, loft spaces (two-story plans), and owner's suites with walk-in closets.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in South Carolina.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

