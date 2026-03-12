Homecare Homebase Announces Curate: Scribe, a Native AI Documentation Solution Embedded in the HCHB EHR, in Partnership with StenoHealth

New capability is designed to reduce clinician documentation burden while supporting home-based care compliance requirements.

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare Homebase℠ (HCHB), the leading provider of home-based care software and administrative services, today announced Curate: Scribe, a new AI-assisted documentation capability embedded within the HCHB EHR. Developed through a strategic partnership with StenoHealth, Curate: Scribe reflects HCHB's commitment to modernizing the home-based care workflow with practical, clinician-centered AI to help reduce the documentation burden while supporting the high standards of accuracy, compliance, and trust required in home-based care.

Unlike standalone or bolt-on AI tools, Curate: Scribe is designed to work directly within the HCHB visit workflow clinicians already use. This approach is intended to reduce "app-hopping" and double charting by enabling clinicians to access AI-assisted documentation support within the HCHB EHR directly, supporting more timely completion of clinical notes and helping clinicians spend more of their visits focused on patients rather than screens.

AI-generated content is clearly identified, fully reviewable, and editable, with clinicians remaining the final authority on the medical record. The HCHB and StenoHealth teams have worked together to build a deep integration designed to help meet the complex requirements unique to home-based care delivery.

"Curate: Scribe represents a meaningful evolution of our platform and our AI strategy," said Luke Rutledge, President of Homecare Homebase. "Documentation remains one of the greatest pressures facing home-based care clinicians today. Our objective is straightforward: give clinicians time back without compromising quality or compliance. By embedding trusted AI directly into the EHR workflow, we are helping agencies support their clinicians, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional patient care."

Alex Milani, MD, CEO at StenoHealth, added: "Home health and hospice clinicians carry a burden that often goes unseen. They provide deeply personal care in the field, only to face hours of documentation late into the night, away from their own families. This partnership with Homecare Homebase lets us meet clinicians exactly where they already work and give them something they deserve—trusted, ethical AI that earns their confidence and gives them their time back."

Homecare Homebase plans to pilot Curate: Scribe, along with additional AI-enabled solutions, in the first half of 2026 as part of its broader Curate platform strategy. These innovations reflect HCHB's continued investment in purpose-built AI that strengthens clinician experience, operational performance, and care quality across home health and hospice agencies nationwide.

To learn more about how Homecare Homebase AI innovations help clinicians and home-based care agencies deliver exceptional care and stay compliant, visit https://hchb.com/lp-hchb-powering-the-future-with-ai.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations and optimize compliance, clinical, and financial workflows for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

About StenoHealth

StenoHealth is the premier clinician-led AI platform purpose-built for the complexities of home health and hospice. Designed with an API-first philosophy to integrate natively within the EHR, Steno streamlines documentation, coding, and compliance workflows—returning meaningful time to clinicians while helping agencies optimize reimbursement and quality outcomes. With every output auditable and every workflow designed to maintain clinical sovereignty, Steno is built on a simple belief: better care starts when clinicians can focus on patients, not paperwork. Learn more at stenohealth.com.

SOURCE Homecare Homebase