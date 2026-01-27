New Industry Report Warns: Demand Isn't the Problem for Home-Based Care in 2026. Operations Are

Homecare Homebase releases a comprehensive report on margin, capacity, and compliance as Medicare Advantage and workforce pressure reshape home-based care delivery.

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB), the leading provider for home-based care software and administrative services, announced the publication of its new industry report, The State of Home-Based Care in 2026: Operational Strategies for Margin, Capacity, and Compliance. The report gives executive leaders a practical, data-informed view of the forces shaping the year ahead, and the operational actions agencies can take to navigate an increasingly complex care environment.

This exclusive report is designed for C-suite and clinical leaders seeking clarity on how to protect margin, unlock capacity, and maintain compliance without adding to administrative burdens. Drawing on regulatory analysis, industry research, and insights from HCHB's broad customer network, the report outlines how operational excellence has become a primary driver of financial resilience, census growth, and clinical quality.

The State of Home-Based Care in 2026 examines five key trends shaping the year ahead and translates these dynamics into concrete operational strategies that agencies can apply across intake, scheduling, care delivery, documentation, billing, and analytics. The report shares HCHB's commitment to the industry moving forward and illustrates how the new AI and automation products reinforce a vision for increasing access to care by helping agencies unlock workflow efficiencies while supporting stronger clinical decision-making at the point of care. The report also shares the early successes for compliance adherence seen across agencies after the transition to Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation (HOPE) measures.

"Our goal with this report is to help leaders move from awareness to action," said Hannah Pearson, Chief Revenue Officer at Homecare Homebase. "By connecting regulatory realities with real-world operational strategies, we hope to give agencies the confidence to make informed decisions as they plan for 2026 and beyond."

The full report is available now at hchb.com/2026industryreport.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. Homecare Homebase is a Hearst Health company. For more information visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

