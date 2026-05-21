Homecare Homebase Named "Best Overall Home Healthcare Solution Provider" in 10th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB), has been named the winner of the "Best Overall Home Healthcare Solution Provider" award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. HCHB earned this recognition for advancing platform capabilities designed to help home health and hospice agencies manage change, improve operational efficiency, and protect access to care.

Over the past year, the company expanded workflow automation across its platform and introduced new tools within the HCHB Intelligence Suite, including Predict: Hospitalization Risk and Intake Central, which embed intelligence and automation directly into everyday clinical and operational workflows.

Enhancements to Smart Scheduling embed automation directly into core clinician scheduling workflows, reducing manual effort and expanding scheduler capacity without adding operational complexity. This workflow-driven approach has delivered measurable results in real operating environments, including at the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeast Missouri, where Smart Scheduling helped address staffing and coverage challenges and contributed to a 15% increase in daily patient census.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to building technology that supports the real operational needs of home health and hospice agencies," said Luke Rutledge, President of Homecare Homebase. "From enhancements to Smart Scheduling to continued innovation across our platform, our focus is on giving providers the tools and insight they need to operate efficiently, stay compliant and deliver high-quality care in the home."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes innovation across the global digital health and medical technology industry. Spanning a wide range of categories, the program honors companies and solutions that break through the crowded digital health and medical technology market. HCHB will be included in the MedTech Breakthrough program's published list of award recipients.

To learn more about the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program and view the full list of winners, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations and optimize compliance, clinical, and financial workflows for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Homecare Homebase