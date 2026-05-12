Homecare Homebase Releases New Report on Responsible AI in Home-Based Care

Examines industry shift from AI experimentation to embedded, workflow-driven adoption

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare Homebase℠ (HCHB), the leading provider of home-based care software and administrative services, announced the release of its new industry report, "AI in Clinical & Revenue Operations: A Responsible, Embedded Intelligence Strategy for the Future of Home-Based Care." The report is available now for download and provides an in-depth look at how artificial intelligence is shifting from standalone tools to embedded capabilities inside core workflows that facilitate care delivery, documentation, and financial performance.

This report comes as home-based care providers face higher patient acuity, workforce constraints, and tighter documentation and billing requirements. It outlines how AI embedded into the EHR can support documentation quality, clinical decision-making, and coordination across intake, care delivery, and billing.

"AI has the potential to unlock meaningful capacity for home-based care, but only if it is built around the realities of how care is delivered," said Luke Rutledge, president of Homecare Homebase. "That means embedding intelligence into the workflows clinicians and agencies already use, maintaining clinician control and ensuring every efficiency gain is matched by trust, transparency and accountability."

The report provides a grounded view of how AI is being applied today across documentation, start-of-care workflows, hospitalization risk identification, and revenue cycle processes. It also addresses a critical industry challenge: ensuring that

AI-generated outputs are complete, accurate and defensible, not just efficient.

Key themes explored in the report include:

How AI can support clinicians by reducing documentation burden while preserving oversight and accountability.

How technology can help support care coordination and utilization 24-48 hours after acute care discharge.

The importance of structured, compliant data as the foundation for predictive insight and revenue cycle efficiency.

Why embedded AI within the system of record offers a more sustainable path than fragmented point solutions.

The role of governance, explainability, and human-in-the-loop design in building trust at scale.

The report also highlights a broader industry shift: organizations are moving beyond pilot programs toward more formalized AI strategies, with a growing emphasis on governance, workflow alignment, and measurable operational impact.

"For AI to be useful in home-based care, it has to reduce work without adding new steps for clinicians or office teams," said Hannah Pearson, chief revenue officer at Homecare Homebase. "The organizations that succeed will not be those that adopt AI the fastest, but those that implement it most responsibly, grounded in workflows, accountability, and centered around the realities of care delivered in the home."

As AI adoption accelerates, the report emphasizes that success will not be defined by automation alone but by how well technology supports clinical judgment, strengthens documentation integrity, and contributes to better care coordination and reduced avoidable utilization across settings.

Reporters and analysts can download the full report to explore detailed findings, expert perspectives, and practical frameworks shaping the next phase of AI adoption in home-based care.

To view the full report, visit: hchb.com/industry-report-ai.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations and optimize compliance, clinical, and financial workflows for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Homecare Homebase