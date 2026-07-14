Homecare Homebase Report Explores What Clinicians Really Want from Their Employers

The report examines how operational friction, documentation burden, scheduling challenges, and workforce complexity can affect clinician retention across home health, hospice and personal care organizations.

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare Homebase℠ (HCHB), the leading provider of software and services for home-based care, today released a new industry report, What Clinicians Are Really Asking for and What It Means for Your Retention Strategy.

The report examines:

Why retention reflects operations, not staffing alone

How documentation, scheduling, and workload visibility affect clinician experience

Practical ways leaders can reduce administrative friction

The role of AI-assisted documentation and intelligent scheduling in supporting field teams

As home health, hospice, and personal care organizations continue to face workforce shortages, growing patient demand, and increasing operational complexity, the report proposes that clinician retention should be viewed as more than a staffing challenge. It has become a strategic operational priority that directly influences an organization's ability to accept referrals, expand capacity, and deliver consistent, high-quality care. Drawing on industry research, HCHB Analytics, and workforce trends, the report examines why many clinicians leave organizations, what they consistently say they need to succeed, and how operational improvements can help create a more sustainable work environment.

"Retention isn't just about having enough staff. It's about creating an environment where clinicians can do their best work." said Chief People Officer, Martha Stuart Williams at Homecare Homebase. "Clinicians stay when they feel supported, valued, and able to focus on patient care. As home-based care organizations navigate growing demand and workforce challenges, leaders have an opportunity to rethink how operational decisions shape the clinician experience every day. By reducing unnecessary administrative friction and investing in technology that supports clinicians, organizations can build stronger, more sustainable teams while creating greater capacity to serve patients."

The report also outlines practical operational strategies leaders can consider to strengthen their clinician retention strategy, such as improving workload visibility, streamlining documentation, enhancing scheduling predictability, and leveraging technologies such as AI-assisted documentation and intelligent scheduling.

The full report is available for download here.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations and optimize compliance, clinical, and financial workflows for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Homecare Homebase