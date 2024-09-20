Homecooked Comfort Meals are Making a Comeback

One of the country's leading female pitmasters shares her favorite comfort food recipes – with an international twist.

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With cooler temperatures setting in and families getting back into their fall routines, Americans are looking to stay in and gravitate towards what's comfortable. In fact, 1 in 3 adults say they plan to eat out less over the next 6 months.1 With at-home cooking on the rise, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, caught up with Pitmaster Erica Roby to share some of her favorite comfort recipes – with a spin on flavors.

Beef Bulgogi Bowls from Pitmaster Erica Roby, and courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

"As people dine at home more often, they're looking for ways to experiment with different flavors and ingredients to keep some of their favorite dishes fresh," said Roby. "In addition to trying different flavors, I like to use a variety of cuts of beef in my dishes. Beef is a really versatile protein with lots of cuts to choose from, so if you find something on sale, chances are you can work it into one of your favorite dishes to save a little money and try something new."

These Bulgogi Blaze Bowls are the perfect example of a comforting dish that features bold flavors and highlights beef's versatility. This Korean favorite recipe calls for Ribeye or Sirloin steak, but one of Roby's favorite things about this recipe is that any thinly sliced steak will work. "You can really use any tender steak for this recipe," explains Roby. "The trick is to put the raw steak in the freezer to let it firm up a little and then it's easier to slice thinly and cooks up beautifully." The sliced beef is marinated and cooked in ginger, sesame oil and soy sauce and then paired with kimchi and gochujang chili paste. Another great thing about this recipe is that it is easy to customize by adding in or leaving out ingredients and is a quick and easy weeknight option.

Another fall family favorite that makes mealtime easy is the traditional meat pie. But who says you have to stick with one tradition? "Different variations of meat pies are popular across the globe, making them a delicious way to explore different flavors," says Roby. If your tastebuds are looking to explore the flavors of Turkey and North Africa, Roby's Blissfully Beefy Börek recipe is perfect choice. A savory and spicy ground beef mixture is tucked into sheets of phyllo dough and baked into delicious – and beautiful – meat pies with a satisfying crunch and hearty filling. Made with spices like paprika and chili powder, these meat pies are packed with flavor and might just make their way into the permanent dinnertime rotation like they have at Roby's house.

For more comfort food recipes and inspiration on incorporating international flavors in your favorite dishes, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

