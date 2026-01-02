The Designery expands its North Carolina presence with new North Charlotte showroom

Owners Carolina Preciado and Michael Simcox will host a grand opening event on Jan. 7 to introduce the location to area residents

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will celebrate the grand opening of its new North Charlotte location on Wednesday, Jan. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. at the showroom located at 19930 W. Catawba Avenue in Cornelius.

The Designery North Charlotte co-owner Michael Simcox welcomes residents to the new showroom's grand opening event on January 7, from noon until 2 p.m.

The Designery North Charlotte is locally owned and operated by business partners Carolina Preciado and Michael Simcox, who bring complementary backgrounds in leadership, operations, real estate and customer-focused service to their new venture.

The grand opening celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce. Guests will enjoy lunch from local restaurants while touring the new showroom. The event will conclude with raffle giveaways, including gift baskets from vendor partners and a $1,000 grand prize gift card to be applied toward a project with The Designery North Charlotte.

"Our goal is to build a design center that clients trust as a long-term partner for their homes and projects," Preciado said. "We want to create a process that is clear, collaborative and efficient while delivering design solutions that improve how people live in their spaces. By working closely with homeowners, builders and designers, our goal is to raise the standard for what a local design showroom can provide in both service and results."

Simcox said that Charlotte's continued growth makes it an ideal market for kitchen and bath remodeling, with many homes reaching an age where renovations and updates are increasingly in demand.

"North Charlotte offers a unique mix of growth, established neighborhoods and ongoing development," Simcox said. "There is strong demand for thoughtful renovation and design solutions, and this market allows us to work with homeowners and partners who are invested in making discerning, lasting investments in their homes. We see a real opportunity to support the area's continued evolution while delivering a seamless, end-to-end design experience."

Casey Ridley, The Designery's founder and president, said the North Charlotte owners exemplify the brand's commitment to quality, collaboration and community engagement.

"Carolina and Michael bring strong leadership experience and a shared vision for serving their community," Ridley said. "Their partnership exemplifies The Designery's commitment to expertise, creativity and customer-centric solutions."

The Designery North Charlotte will serve homeowners, builders, developers and interior designers throughout Caldwell, Concord, Cool Springs, Cornelius, Davidson, Highland Creek, Huntersville, Lake Norman of Catawba, Lowesville, Mallard Creek, Mooresville, Mt. Ulla, NoDa, Plaza Midwood, Statesville, Troutman, University City and Westport.

For more information about The Designery North Charlotte, visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/north-charlotte/ or call them at (704) 310-5639.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence, and Roof Scientist – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

