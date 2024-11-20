HomeFront Brands announces acquisition of Roof Scientist

The leading home service franchise expands into the residential and commercial roofing sector

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeFront Brands, a property service franchise platform comprising five emerging brands, announces today the acquisition of Roof Scientist, a franchise opportunity that utilizes Cericade, their own nano-ceramic coating, to extend the life of a roof. The expansion of brands was first announced during HomeFront Brands' companywide Homecoming convention.

HomeFront Brands, a leading family of home service franchises, has acquired Roof Scientist, which will expand their reach into the residential and commercial roofing sectors.

"Adding Roof Scientist to the HomeFront Brands family expands the services we offer to home and business owners across the country," said Jeff Dudan, CEO of HomeFront Brands. "Our annual conference, HomeFront Brands Homecoming, is the perfect place to announce this new venture. Our franchise owners bring incredible energy to the event each year, and we know their enthusiasm will propel this launch forward."

Dudan said adding a roofing franchise to its family of property service brands enhances HomeFront Brands' ability to offer complementary businesses to entrepreneurs across the country. Roof Scientist works both as an individual franchise or an add-on to an existing business.

Roof Scientist, founded by Matt Snyder, offers homeowners an innovative and cost-effective alternative to replacing their roof. Application of their unique nano-ceramic coating Cericade extends the life of a treated roof by 20+ years through providing a barrier between roofing material and the elements. It is scientifically proven to resist damage by rain, wind and hail. Plus, the application of Cericade costs a fraction of the cost of a full roof replacement.

HomeFront Brands has big plans for Roof Scientist that are just getting started. To bring these plans to life, franchise industry veteran Michael Wagner has joined HomeFront Brands and is taking the lead as brand president for Roof Scientist. Wagner brings more than 25 years of business leadership, entrepreneurial skills, franchise leadership, sales and training experience to the rapidly growing family of property service brands.

"Roof Scientist brings a disruptive new solution to the roofing market," Wagner said. "Our entire team has worked diligently to launch this new offering under our family of brands, and I'm looking forward to leading this exciting addition to HomeFront Brands as we continue to add advanced solutions to our property service portfolio."

To learn more about this franchise or about HomeFront Brands' other franchising opportunities please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

About Roof Scientist

Roof Scientist specializes in a proprietary roof fortification process that is extremely high in demand. Based on our research and experience, we felt that there was a need for a better, more functional, and simpler solution in the roofing industry than expensive roof replacements.

Using advanced techniques and nano-ceramic-based technology, we effectively protect, enhance, and fortify the original roof for a fraction of the cost.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands – Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands