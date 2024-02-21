HomeFront Brands multi-franchise owner wins International Franchise Association's Franchisee of the Year

Window Hero Greensboro, Window Hero Winston-Salem and Top Rail Fence Triad owner Brent Chapman was presented with the honor at the IFA's 64th annual convention in Phoenix over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeFront Brands, a property service franchise platform comprising six emerging brands, announced today that Brent Chapman was awarded as one of the International Franchise Association's (IFA) Franchisee of the Year recipients for 2024 at the IFA convention at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 17.

HomeFront Brands and Top Rail Fence executives congratulate International Franchise Association's Franchisee of the Year Brent Chapman at the IFA's awards banquet. Pictured in the first image are, left to right, HomeFront Brands CFO Mike Dudan, Chief Marketing Officer Carie Beeman, Brent Chapman, Chapman's wife, Makena, COO Michael O'Driscoll, Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan and Top Rail Fence President Todd Bingham.

Chapman is the owner of three HomeFront Brands franchises in the Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, North Carolina, areas. As the owner of Window Hero Greensboro, Window Hero Winston-Salem and Top Rail Fence Triad, he also earned the parent company's Franchisee of the Year award at the HomeFront Brands' convention, Homecoming, in November.

"Winning the IFA Franchisee of the Year award tops off the incredible year we've had continuing to build our Window Hero and Top Rail Fence franchise locations," Chapman said. "To be chosen for this esteemed honor is humbling, but it shows that our commitment to customer service and quality are the keys to our success."

The IFA's Franchisee of the Year awards recognize leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance and promote the franchise business model. These individuals are nominated by their parent company and selected for their service to their communities, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce and supporting their fellow franchisees.

"We are thrilled to have Brent represent HomeFront Brands and our property service brands, Window Hero and Top Rail Fence," said HomeFront Brands Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan. "Not only is Brent a great ambassador for the HomeFront Brands family, but he also represents the best in franchising. His dedication and hard work exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to the business world and to the main street communities we serve."

According to the IFA, there are more than 800,000 franchised businesses in the United States, providing about 8.4 million direct jobs and generating more than $800 billion in economic output.

HomeFront Brands offers community-based franchise opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging data-driven insights and enterprise-level solutions with a focus on community-based franchising, HomeFront Brands has seen tremendous growth since its inception in February 2022.

To learn more about HomeFront Brands, visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands