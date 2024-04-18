HomeFront Brands multi-unit owner opens The Designery in Charleston this month

Owner Nate Van Valkenburg also owns two other of the leading national franchise network's home service brands and plans to continue his success with the kitchen, bath and closet design center

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, will celebrate its newest location in Charleston, South Carolina, with a grand opening on April 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the design center's new location at 1217 Remount Road.

The Designery Charleston owner Nate Van Valkenburg also owns two other HomeFront Brands franchises in the area, and hopes to continue his success with his latest venture.

The Designery Charleston is owned by Nate Van Valkenburg, who also owns a Window Hero and Yard Patrol Pros in the area. All three brands are franchised by HomeFront Brands, a family of companies that hold an increasing number of emerging residential and light commercial property service franchised brands. The grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, and beer, wine and charcuterie will be available during the event.

"It's an honor to open my third HomeFront Brands franchise in the Charleston area," Van Valkenburg said. "The training, support and guidance I've received from HomeFront Brands has enabled me to continue providing homeowners with the services they need to improve their property and enjoy their homes and gardens. I consider myself lucky to be a member of the HomeFront Brands family and expect that The Designery will meet with the same success I've had with Window Hero and Yard Patrol Pros."

In November, Van Valkenburg was awarded HomeFront Brands' Top Producer of the Year at the franchisor's annual convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. This award is presented to the franchisee who shows unwavering dedication to success and an unmatched ability to drive revenue.

Van Valkenburg attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and worked in the exterior cleaning business for several years before starting his own business. He and his wife, Ali, live in Charleston with their daughter.

The Designery Charleston serves residents in Folly Beach, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Isle of Palms, James Island, Kiawah Island, Ladson, Lincolnville, North Charleston, Sangaree, Seabrook Island, Sullivan's Island and Summerville, South Carolina.

The Designery's in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. Its showrooms provide the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

For more information about The Designery Charleston please visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/charleston/.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

