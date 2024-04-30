HomeFront Brands sponsors Operation Homefront's Military Child of the Year

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based franchising group donated $10,000 to help sponsor this year's recipients and encourages its franchise owners to donate and support the program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeFront Brands, a property service franchise platform comprising five emerging brands, announced today that it has partnered with Operation Homefront to sponsor the program's Military Child of the Year Award®, and congratulates the seven winners of this year's awards.

HomeFront Brands donated $10,000 to help sponsor this year’s Military Child of the Year awards as part of the franchising groups C.A.R.E.S. program.

HomeFront Brands donated $10,000 to the annual awards program, which recognizes outstanding young people for their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular involvement and other criteria while facing the challenges of military life. Each recipient represents a branch of the United States armed services. The award winners receive $10,000 each, a laptop computer and other donated gifts.

"HomeFront Brands has always had a mission to support our veterans and their families," said HomeFront Brands Chief Marketing Officer Carie Beeman. "We are passionate about helping veterans transition to civilian life, and we have been lucky to welcome many veterans as part of our extended franchise family. When we heard about Operation Homefront's Military Child of the Year, we recognized that our core values of Community, Accountability, Respect, Excellence and Service (C.A.R.E.S.) aligned well with their program. And, while our similar names are just a coincidence, the partnership is a perfect match."

Beeman and HomeFront Brands' Chief Legal Counsel John Haraldson served as part of the judging panel to select the award winners. The 2024 winners were flown to Washington, D.C. earlier this month to attend a gala honoring their awards. Winners and their represented branches are:

Isabella Arrieta , 17, U.S. Marine Corps

, 17, U.S. Marine Corps Allison Candelario , 18, U.S. Army

, 18, U.S. Army Lindsay Carstairs , 18, U.S. Navy

, 18, U.S. Navy Caleb Hatch , 19, U.S. National Guard

, 19, U.S. National Guard Noelani Martinez , 16, U.S. Air Force

, 16, U.S. Air Force Charlotte Tama , 18, U.S. Coast Guard

, 18, U.S. Coast Guard Taylor Walsh , 18, U.S. Space Force

HomeFront Brands offers opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to make an impact in their communities, build dynasties and create generational wealth. HomeFront Brands has seen tremendous growth since its inception in February 2022 by leveraging data-driven insights and enterprise-level solutions with a focus on community-based franchising.

To learn more about HomeFront Brands, visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands – Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands