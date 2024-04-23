Window Hero opens its first Ohio location with an office in North Columbus

Local owners Gerrod and Katherine Bede say they want to keep Columbus beautiful by providing a professional home- and business-cleaning service

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Hero, a HomeFront Brands franchise specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, will host a grand opening of its newest location in North Columbus in the Harbor Pointe community in Galena, Ohio, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 with a drawing for a free house soft wash.

Window Hero North Columbus owners Gerrod and Katherine Bede say they want to provide the community with quality jobs and a fun workplace by providing home and business owners with a service that restores their buildings back to their former glory.

Window Hero North Columbus owner Gerrod Bede, pictured, and his co-owner and wife, Katherine, will host the grand opening of their new location on Saturday, April 27 in the Harbor Pointe community of Galena, Ohio, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"My wife and I have owned and operated a real estate development company and have worked rehabbing houses for years, and we view our new venture as an extension of our work in real estate," he said. "The real estate market in Columbus is booming, and people selling their houses to newcomers will need this service to make their homes more attractive to buyers."

Bede said he also wants to give back to the community by providing free and discounted cleaning services to qualifying organizations.

The Bedes haven't always worked in the real estate market. Gerrod Bede graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, where he and his wife met, and received his law degree from The Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law. He spent several years working as the general counsel and operating partner for several businesses owned by a family investment office before owning his own business. Katherine Bede also graduated from Vanderbilt University before receiving her masters degree from the University of Illinois.

Gerrod Bede was born in Dayton, Ohio, but moved to Columbus in 2008 when he entered law school. The Bedes have four children: Carson, 12, Callie, 7, Christian, 3, and Connor, 8 months.

"We are committed to contributing to Columbus' growth and prosperity," Katherine Bede said. "We are already deeply involved in several local sports and community initiatives. We want Window Hero North Columbus to be a pivotal part of beautifying and maintaining the buildings in the Columbus area."

Window Hero specializes in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, including window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, and soft washing. The company offers both routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning solutions.

Window Hero North Columbus serves the areas of Galena, Lewis Center, New Albany, Orange Township, and Westerville, Ohio and surrounding communities.

For more information about Window Hero North Columbus, please visit https://windowhero.com/locations/north-columbus/.

