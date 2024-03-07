HomeFront Brands rebrands popular mosquito and pest control franchise to Yard Patrol Pros

The brand provides effective and environmentally-friendly solutions to prevent outdoor pests from bugging humans and their pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeFront Brands, a property service franchise platform comprising five emerging brands, announced today it has rebranded its innovative mosquito and pest control franchise as Yard Patrol Pros, and will service residential, commercial and special event properties.

HomeFront Brands' new Yard Patrol Pros brand will provide environmentally friendly pest control services to residential and commercial customers.

Formerly known as Mozzie Dome, Yard Patrol Pros offers barrier treatments, natural treatments and it also offers flea and tick control in addition to its innovative mosquito control solutions. Yard Patrol Pros offers outdoor pest solutions that keep properties safe from biting insects without compromising the safety and health of people, pets or the environment.

Yard Patrol Pros Co-Founder and President David Blue is not only an entrepreneur, he knows bugs.

Blue's journey began at the University of Wisconsin, where he studied entomology and entrepreneurship. This coupling led him on a mission to provide effective and environmentally-friendly solutions to the outdoor pest problem that could be duplicated to franchise owners across the country.

"Yard Patrol Pros is the culmination of my passion to protect both people and the environment and to build the lasting relationships with clients and franchise owners," Blue said. "We strive to provide a comfortable outdoor experience with personalized service. We want our customers to be able to enjoy their yards and outdoor space without having to worry about biting insects or harsh chemicals."

Blue is a HomeFront Brands dual brand president, and also serves as the president of Window Hero, a franchise that offers exterior home and business cleaning.

HomeFront Brands Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan said the change to Yard Patrol Pros coincides with warmer weather when more people spend time outdoors.

"With spring right around the corner, the HomeFront Brands team felt that now is the perfect time to share the news about our new Yard Patrol Pros offering," Dudan said. "Yard Patrol Pros' commitment to both safety and sustainability goes hand-in-hand with our dedication to customer satisfaction. We are offering a range of options that prioritize your family's well-being and the planet's health."

HomeFront Brands offers community-based franchise opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging data-driven insights and enterprise-level solutions with a focus on community-based franchising, HomeFront Brands has seen tremendous growth since its inception in February 2022.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

About Yard Patrol Pros

Yard Patrol Pros, formerly Mozzie Dome, offers safe and environmentally-friendly protection against mosquitos and other biting insects. The company's mission is to use the most effective standard solutions while sourcing all-natural treatment options to keep homes, families and properties safe. Yard Patrol Pros wants to give its customers alternatives so they never have to choose between mosquito bites and harsh chemicals. For more information about Yard Patrol Pros, visit https://yardpatrolpros.com/.

