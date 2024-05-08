Window Hero expands its reach in the South with first location in Mississippi

Local owners Roby and Susan Allen want to help keep North Mississippi beautiful with the addition of their exterior cleaning service

OXFORD, Miss., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Hero, a HomeFront Brands franchise specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, will celebrate the grand opening of its first Mississippi location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at the Circle Square Brewery.

The event is closed to the public but will be hosted by Window Hero North Mississippi and the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

Window Hero North Mississippi owners Susan, left, and Roby Allen believe their exterior cleaning service will help keep northern Mississippi beautiful.

Window Hero North Mississippi owners Roby and Susan Allen have lived in North Mississippi for the past three years and have several connections in the real estate and commercial and custom residential contracting industries.

"Oxford is a true gem," Roby Allen said. "The University of Mississippi—Ole Miss—and the town of Oxford intertwine to provide an authentic southern experience in everything from food to football and tailgating in the Grove in the fall."

Roby Allen is no stranger to business ownership. He is a shareholder in a large regional insurance company where he has also worked in client development and relations.

A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Roby Allen brings extensive sales and management skills to the couple's new Window Hero business.

"We want to significantly contribute to the community's growth," Susan Allen said. "We are active members of our community and look forward to helping keep North Mississippi beautiful with our exterior cleaning services."

The couple have two adult children, Noah and Abby, and say they are thrilled to have the opportunity to build a business together.

Window Hero specializes in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, including window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, and soft washing. The company offers both routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning solutions.

Window Hero North Mississippi serves residents and businesses in Como, Guntown, Holly Springs, Mooreville, Mound City, Mount Vernon, New Albany, Pontotoc, Saltillo, Tupelo and Water Valley, Mississippi.

For more information about Window Hero North Mississippi, visit https://windowhero.com/locations/north-mississippi/.

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit https://windowhero.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

