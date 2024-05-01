Local pest control company reopens as Yard Patrol Pros with a ribbon-cutting celebration

Local owners AJ Bodick and Garrett Chisum will also showcase new office space for their Window Hero Lake Norman location as they celebrate the relaunch of both property service brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yard Patrol Pros Charlotte will host a grand opening and relaunch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company's new office at 20468 Chartwell Center Drive, Cornelius, North Carolina, on Monday, May 6 at 9 a.m.

Yard Patrol Pros owners AJ Bodick and Garrett Chisum are also using the new location as the headquarters of their Window Hero Lake Norman venture. Both Yard Patrol Pros and Window Hero are franchise brands under the umbrella of HomeFront Brands, a property service franchise platform company.

Yard Patrol Pros Charlotte and Window Hero Lake Norman owners AJ Bodick, left, and Garrett Chisum will showcase their new office space at a relaunch party for both brands on Monday, May 6 in Cornelius, North Carolina.

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce and commissioners from the Town of Cornelius will be on hand to help the businesses celebrate their relaunch.

Bodick and Chisum were owners of the local Mozzie Dome pest control franchise, but, earlier this year, HomeFront Brands relaunched that franchise as Yard Patrol Pros to better highlight the company's natural and barrier pest control treatments. As part of their relaunch, Yard Patrol Pros Charlotte will present its new turf fertilization service at the event.

"With a new office for Window Hero and Yard Patrol Pro's new name and focus, we felt it was a great time to celebrate with a grand opening and relaunch party," Bodick said. "As multi-unit franchise owners with HomeFront Brands, we want to feature both our brands and let our community know that we are open for business."

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, participants will have a chance to handle a fertilizing gun, a pressure washer, a squeegee and a robotic pressure washer.

"We want to give customers an idea of what it is we do and how we do it," Bodick said. "This way, the community will have an interactive event that allows them to get a feel for the tools of our trade."

Those interested in attending the event can sign up on the company's Facebook Events page.

Yard Patrol Pros Charlotte serves the areas of Caldwell, Cornelius, Davidson, Hopewell, Huntersville, Mooresville, Pineville and Troutman. Window Hero Lake Norman serves Caldwell, Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Mooresville, Statesville, Troutman, Union Grove and Williamsburg.

For more information about Yard Patrol Pros Charlotte, visit https://yardpatrolpros.com/locations/charlotte/. For more information on Window Hero Lake Norman, visit https://windowhero.com/locations/lake-norman/.

About Yard Patrol Pros

Yard Patrol Pros, formerly Mozzie Dome, offers safe and environmentally-friendly protection against mosquitos and other biting insects. The company's mission is to use the most effective standard solutions while sourcing all-natural treatment options to keep homes, families and properties safe. Yard Patrol Pros wants to give its customers alternatives so they never have to choose between mosquito bites and harsh chemicals. For more information about Yard Patrol Pros, visit https://yardpatrolpros.com/.

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit https://windowhero.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

