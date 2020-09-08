Homeowners in Four States Receive Expanded Access to Panasonic's Residential Solar Products and Certified Installers

­­­NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America today announced eight installers in four states have been promoted to the Elite and Premium tiers of its Residential Solar Installer Program. These promotions enable more homeowners to access the industry-leading Panasonic Solar Modules HIT® portfolio, as well as high levels of customer service excellence.

Homeowners in the areas of Rancho Cucamonga, California and Brighton, Michigan will be able to access Panasonic's solar products and expertise from two Elite Level installers:

Sunlux in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Green Panel, LLC in Brighton, Mich.

Six installers in California, Florida and New Jersey will also offer homeowners Panasonic's best-in-class benefits as new Premium Level installers:

A-1 Contractors / A-1 Electric in Visalia, Calif.

Capital Remodel & Design / FIVE STAR SOLAR in Elk Grove, Calif.

Gold Rush Energy Solutions in El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Sunline Energy in San Diego, Calif.

Energy Labs in Jacksonville, Fla.

SunnyCorp in Sewell, N.J.

Members of the Residential Solar Installer Program receive Panasonic's support through industry-leading business investments and access to several benefits. Panasonic Elite Installers are the first in Panasonic's network to gain access to new products and rebates, while enjoying preferred access to product availability and the best pricing. Elite and Premium Installer benefits include exclusive access to qualified sales leads, a library of cooperative marketing assets they may customize, training programs, and a robust Installer Portal, all of which are designed to help them grow their business.

"We continue to see increasing interest in solar energy in the U.S. With homeowners scrambling to take advantage of tax credits, as well as the ongoing financial and sustainable benefits provided by solar energy, more expert installers are needed to keep up with the demand," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "Panasonic is excited to recognize eight new certified installers for homeowners in California, Florida, Michigan and New Jersey."

Introduced in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications, including Panasonic's high standard of excellence. In addition to business-supporting perks, members of these exclusive tiers are able to pass on to consumers the benefits they receive, such as special pricing and preferred access to in-demand and new products. For more information for installers, visit: na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

