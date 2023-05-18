Homeowners With Fading of Furnishings or Floors View Window Film As An Answer

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent poll of U.S. homeowners who have experienced fading of household furniture or floors near sunny windows, found 63 percent would consider having window film professionally installed to help reduce the sun's heat, glare and its fading impact on furnishings for only a fraction of the cost of replacing the window itself.

Window films block 99 percent of the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays that are a leading cause of fading, along with light, heat and other lesser factors, according to the International Window Film Association (IWFA).

"Americans are spending more on furnishing their homes, so they naturally want to preserve the investment they have made for as long as possible and it seems they know enough about the harmful impact of the sun's UV rays to see window films as a way to reduce the sun's damage," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

For example, if a home's wood floor has faded and needs to be replaced, it can cost as much as $6,400 for a 10 by 20 room, according to a recent study, that also states wood floors are one of the most popular features used to sell a home.

In addition to helping to reduce interior fading , professionally installed window films may upgrade existing windows to improve their energy saving performance at a fraction of the cost of replacement windows. When considering window films, contact a local window film professional. IWFA member businesses are found at www.iwfa.com/dealer-locator/.

This survey was conducted online within the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of the International Window Film Association from April 25 - 27, 2023 among 1,430  U.S. homeowners ages 18 and older, among whom 688 experienced fading. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.9 percentage points using a 95 percent confidence level.

About The International Window Film Association
The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

SOURCE International Window Film Association

