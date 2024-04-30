Over Half of Americans Think Window Film May Reduce Their Energy Use

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the International Window Film Association (IWFA), 52 percent of Americans, age 18 and up, think professionally-installed window film may reduce their energy consumption, which may cut their cooling costs by 30 percent..

The late April survey also revealed 62 percent of Americans, age 55 and up, say window film may reduce their energy consumption and cut cooling costs by 30 percent.

"For many homeowners window film is an economical solution, as they may improve the performance of a structurally sound window, but it doesn't have today's same level of heat-blocking technology," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

The IWFA believes consumers may see savings between 20 and 40 percent on energy bills in summer months by using window films the energy-saving results may be dramatic, especially for older homes with single-pane windows. Utility companies could also benefit as they may experience lower peak demand for electricity during the hottest times of a day.

As much as 80 percent of the heat coming through a window may be blocked when going from a window with little protection to one with today's window films. "Window film is a part of an overall energy solution and as utility costs increase, it should be one of the first considerations for residents before replacing windows or making other energy-saving changes," Smith said.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

About The Survey

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of IWFA from April 18 - 22, 2024 among 2,094 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95 percent confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE International Window Film Association