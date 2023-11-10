Homestead Road and Granite Mortgage Join Forces to Revolutionize Home Buying Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Road, a tech-enabled company specializing in purchasing single-family residential properties, and Granite Mortgage, a leading mortgage financing expert, proudly announce their strategic partnership to offer home buyers an unprecedented collaboration that aims to simplify and enhance the home-buying process.
This groundbreaking alliance leverages the unique strengths of both Homestead Road and Granite Mortgage to provide prospective home buyers with exclusive benefits and a streamlined journey towards homeownership. As part of this partnership, buyers who get approved for a home through this collaboration will receive an enticing lender incentive.
Homestead Road is known for its tech-enabled approach to the real estate market, particularly its simplified home selling process. Partnering with Granite Mortgage, a trusted name in mortgage financing, the two companies aim to create a synergy that redefines the real estate landscape.

"This collaboration between Homestead Road and Granite Mortgage is a game-changer in the real estate market," said Andrey Sokurec, founder and CEO of Homestead Road. "By combining our streamlined home selling process with Granite Mortgage's expertise in mortgage financing, we're offering home buyers a competitive edge in their quest for their dream homes."

The partnership promises special financing options and seamless integration between the two companies, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for prospective buyers. This collaboration eliminates barriers traditionally associated with the home-buying process, providing buyers with enhanced opportunities to secure their ideal homes.
As Homestead Road and Granite Mortgage embark on this collaborative journey, they are confident that this partnership will not only simplify the home-buying process but also set new standards for excellence in the real estate market.
Prospective home buyers interested in taking advantage of this exciting collaboration can look forward to a seamless and rewarding experience. For more information about the partnership between Homestead Road and Granite Mortgage, please visit www.homesteadroad.com.

About Homestead Road:

Homestead Road is a tech-enabled company specializing in purchasing single-family residential properties. With a focus on streamlining the home selling process, Homestead Road utilizes innovative technology to provide homeowners with a fast and efficient way to sell their homes.

About Granite Mortgage:

Granite Mortgage is a leading mortgage financing expert, providing a wide range of mortgage solutions to home buyers. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Granite Mortgage brings extensive expertise to the real estate market, helping buyers secure the financing they need to achieve their homeownership dreams.

Contact: Olga Zinenko, [email protected]

SOURCE Homestead Road

