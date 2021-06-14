HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® Provides the Essential Comforts of Home that Extended Stay Guests Seek This Summer

"We understand the desire to embark on an extended stay journey thanks to remote working and learning. This new lifestyle has opened opportunities for Americans to move about the country and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® makes longer stays more accessible, comfortable and cost-effective," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Our strategic locations also provide access to grocery stores, restaurants and shops, making it easy to quickly settle in anywhere."

HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® provides extended stay travelers and workers with the opportunity to make anywhere feel like home thanks to a range of move-in ready amenities and services that are top-of-the-line for the sector. From long-term traveler stays and on-site work assignments to temporary housing needs this summer, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® brings the comforts of home to guests with:

Friendly Service and Amenities: Guests can start the day with a complimentary cup of joe in the main lobby before heading out to explore or work, stay tidy with included weekly housekeeping services upon request and access to on-site laundry.**

Guests can start the day with a complimentary cup of joe in the main lobby before heading out to explore or work, stay tidy with included weekly housekeeping services upon request and access to on-site laundry.** Fully-Furnished Rooms: Live in studios include brand-new bedding and modern upgrades along with kitchenettes and a dining space to enjoy home-cooked meals. And, both a Kitchen Kit and Coffee Pot Kit are available for a low additional charge that includes full dish and silverware and coffee set up that guests can take with them.

Live in studios include brand-new bedding and modern upgrades along with kitchenettes and a dining space to enjoy home-cooked meals. And, both a Kitchen Kit and Coffee Pot Kit are available for a low additional charge that includes full dish and silverware and coffee set up that guests can take with them. Move-In Ready: Guests can easily connect and get up and "running" quickly thanks to no gas bills, no water bills, no cable bills, no electric bill and no hefty rental, security down payments or credit check required. High-speed Wi-Fi, extended cable and standard utilities are all included in the booking price.

Guests can easily connect and get up and "running" quickly thanks to no gas bills, no water bills, no cable bills, no electric bill and no hefty rental, security down payments or credit check required. High-speed Wi-Fi, extended cable and standard utilities are all included in the booking price. Rest + Repeat: As part of the Red Roof® family, guests at HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® can earn free nights when they complete two separate stays this summer. Travelers can Rest + Repeat by registering for the promotion on www.redroof.com or by calling 800.RED.ROOF or 877-EXTENDED, then complete two separate stays between May 28 and September 7 to earn 7,000 RediPoints-- enough for a free night.***

HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® has 60 locations in 24 states with perks including a dedicated RediClean™ program to help keep guests and staff safe and is part of Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®. Those ready to extend their summer can visit www.hometownestudios.com or call 877-EXTENDED for more information.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*According to Travel Age West

** Services and housekeeping service frequency may vary by property. Guests are encouraged to confirm details prior to booking

**Travelers must be RediRewards members or join RediRewards to participate. A stay is defined as consecutive nights at the same hotel regardless of check-ins/outs and must be a paid stay. Third party bookings are not eligible.

