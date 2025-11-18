Red Roof Announces Black Friday and Travel Tuesday Deals to Help Travelers Save this Holiday Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, with airports warning of delays, and gas prices holding steady, and below $3 in the majority of states, it's clear that car travel is the way to go. Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is helping to make the journey even more cost-effective by offering new Black Friday and Travel Tuesday deals and discounts.

Travelers will save 30% on stays of three or more nights at participating Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® or The Red Collection® properties when they book from Nov. 18 – through Dec. 3, 2025, and stay between Nov. 18, 2025 – May 20, 2026. Guests can book their stays direct at redroof.com or on the Red Roof Mobile App by looking for the "Red Hot Deal" when searching for hotel availability.

"In these uncertain economic times, we are helping consumers take their coveted and much-needed vacations this holiday season," said Red Roof Vice President of Marketing Lisa Jordan. "At Red Roof, we believe everyone deserves to take time away and enjoy the holidays with friends and family, and we are committed to making affordable memories this season by offering one of our biggest discounts of the year."

For additional value, Red Roof RediRewards® members earn points on every qualifying stay. RediPoints can be redeemed for free nights, hotel discounts, gift cards and more. RediRewards is quick, easy and free to join.

With more than 700 Red Roof properties across the country, there is likely to be a Red Roof located along everyone's travel route this holiday season.

