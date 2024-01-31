Honda Aircraft Company Delivers 250th HondaJet

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today announced delivery of the 250th HondaJet since it began customer deliveries in late 2015. The milestone underscores the aircraft's prominence in the business aviation market. The 250th HondaJet recently rolled off the production line and completed the Standard Certificate of Airworthiness (SCoA), and Honda Aircraft Company associates celebrated the milestone with a special event at the company's global headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The HondaJet, which earned its type certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2015, has been a game-changer in its class. To date, the aircraft holds 14 type certifications around the world. Its progressive evolution, from the HondaJet (2015), to the HondaJet Elite (2018), the Elite S (2021), and the latest Elite II (2022), has consistently redefined the very light jet category. Renowned for being the most fuel-efficient, fastest, highest, and farthest flying aircraft in its class, the growing fleet of the HondaJet is a testament to Honda Aircraft Company's commitment to bringing new value to customers.

"The 250th delivery milestone is not just a number, but a narrative of our constant pursuit of excellence and innovation," said Honda Aircraft Company President & CEO Hideto Yamasaki. "We are grateful for the global recognition and trust that customers place in the HondaJet. We remain dedicated to advancing the aviation industry, continuously pushing the boundaries of skyward mobility to enhance joy and freedom for customers."

Honda Aircraft Company also announced that the HondaJet global fleet has surpassed 210,000 flight hours with an exceptional dispatch reliability of 99.7%, another track record of the HondaJet's reliability and performance. As its fleet size grows, the HondaJet's customers consistently enjoy convenient access to high-quality support and services. This is ensured by Honda's strong global network, comprising Authorized Sales Representatives (ASR) and Authorized Service Centers (ASC) across Americas, Europe, and Asia, further enhancing the flying experience for each HondaJet customer.

As the HondaJet continues to establish itself as a leader in its class, Honda Aircraft Company remains committed to reshaping the future of aviation mobility. This commitment is reinforced by the development of the HondaJet Echelon, the company's visionary path for a next-generation business jet, elevating efficiency to new heights while also delivering premium comfort and convenience. The HondaJet Echelon is set to build on the innovative legacy of the HondaJet, furthering the company's mission to create new value for people.

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006; Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, USA, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

