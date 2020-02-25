Honda and AAM Agree to 10-Year Naming Rights Extension of Honda Center Through 2031

"We are proud to continue our partnership through the next decade and beyond with Honda," said Honda Center President/CEO, Tim Ryan. "They are a driving force behind the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center, and we are grateful to have a long-standing partner whose idea of 'The Power of Dreams' and commitment to the community align with our own. Together, Honda, the Anaheim Ducks, and Honda Center will continue to make dreams a reality in the years to come in Anaheim."

Highlights of the partnership include Honda Center exterior signage, freeway marquee placement, integration throughout all forms of media, car displays on two exterior corners of the arena, and the continuation of the annual Anaheim Ducks Fan Appreciation Night sweepstakes where one Ducks' fan takes home a new Honda vehicle.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Honda Center for another 10 years. We've been partners with the arena and Anaheim Ducks for over 13 years and are pleased to support the vision and financial resources that Henry and Susan Samueli invest in the building to maintain it as a state-of-the-art facility," said Jay Joseph, vice president of the Marketing Division of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "For over 60 years Honda has been proud to partner with high profile events and facilities in Southern California, including the Rose Parade, the Aquarium of the Pacific, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and Disneyland® Resort. We view the Honda Center as one of these essential SoCal institutions we are pleased to support and help grow."

Through the generous support of Honda and their presenting sponsorships of the Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic and Dux in Tux, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation has helped raise over $4.5 million since the start of the Honda partnership in 2006. Those funds support the mission of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey, and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. Honda's support directly impacts the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and its community programs such as Ducks S.C.O.R.E., Learn to Play and Top Flight, which have served over 300,000 local youth since the partnership began.

About Honda Center

Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Honda Center stands as one of the premier entertainment and sports venues in the country. Owned by the City of Anaheim and managed by Anaheim Arena Management, LLC, the arena is home to the 2007 Stanley Cup champion Anaheim Ducks, and annually hosts dozens of top-name concerts such as The Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, J. Cole, and Foo Fighters. Since 2005, Anaheim Arena Management/Anaheim Ducks owners, Henry and Susan Samueli, have invested millions of dollars into facility upgrades continuously improving the guest experience at Honda Center. https://www.hondacenter.com/

About Honda

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to conducting its business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. In addition, Honda strives to strengthen our communities in many ways, by giving back to society and the communities where its associates work and live. Accordingly, Honda believes in helping people reach their life's potential through its focus on improving children's health, inspiring underrepresented students and preserving the environment for future generations. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

SOURCE Honda

Related Links

http://csr.honda.com

