Honda and Acura Brands, American Honda, Set Multiple Sales Records in March

- American Honda sets new March record for total vehicle sales, pushing Q1 up 16% over 2020

- Acura MDX has best sales month in history, while also powering Acura SUVs to best-ever month

- Acura brand posts best total March sales since 2005, with dramatic increases in SUV and sedan sales

- Refreshed Honda Ridgeline scores second-best month of all time on way to best March sales

- Honda HR-V and Passport net best sales months ever, with HR-V topping 11,000 units for the first time

- Honda electrified vehicles set an all-time monthly record, exceeding 10,000 deliveries in March

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Apr 01, 2021, 16:24 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  

American Honda

Acura

Honda

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Q1

347,091

122,853

224,238

37,888

9,288

28,600

309,203

113,565

195,638

+16.2%

-6.8%

+34.3%

+32.8%

+10.1%

+42.3%

+14.4%

-8%

+33.2%

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

March

148,538

53,366

95,172

17,831

4,343

13,488

130,707

49,023

81,684

+92.5%

+43.6%

+138.1%

+153.4%

+95.5%

+180.1%

+86.4%

+40.3%

+132.3%
View PDF
"One year after the global pandemic began to take its toll on the auto industry, it's great to return to form with such strong March sales for both the Honda and Acura brands," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "With all-time record sales for our all-new Acura MDX flagship and record March performance for the Honda HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Ridgeline, our light truck lineups are leading the way. In the near term, parts supply may challenge production pace but existing vehicle stocks can meet current demand."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes

Honda light truck sales accelerated dramatically in March, with a 132% increase as recovery from the pandemic took off. Results include multiple March records for individual models and overall truck sales. Honda cars also posted a robust 40% gain, while electrified vehicles set a new monthly mark. 

  • Honda truck sales set a new March record, jumping 132.3% on sales of 81,684 units.
  • Sales of the redesigned Ridgeline reached 6,081 units, setting a new March record with its best result since 2005.
  • HR-V sales set an all-time monthly best, with 11,625 deliveries In March, up 202.5%.
  • Passport also claimed its best-ever month, climbing 161.7 percent on sales of 4,914 vehicles.
  • CR-V set a new March record, gaining 123.3% on sales of 37,711.
  • Sales of Honda electrified vehicles topped 10,000 for the first time in any month, led by the CR-V Hybrid with sales of 5,900 units.
  • Accord and Civic gained strongly in March, with Accord hitting nearly 20,000 sales (up 44.6%), and Civic topping 24,000 (up 34.2%).

Honda was first among full-line automakers with the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions in the EPA 2020 Automotive Trends Report.

 

Six 2021 Honda models have earned IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK ratings or better, with Accord, Insight and Odyssey achieving TOP SAFETY PICK+.

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes

Acura posted its best March sales since 2005, led by the all-new brand flagship, the 2022 MDX which claimed its best month in history while driving Acura SUVs to their best month ever.  Sales of Acura performance sedans jumped 95.5% in March, led by the all-new TLX.

  • Extending its lead as the best-selling 3-row luxury SUV of all time, MDX set a new monthly sales record of 8,782.
  • MDX and RDX combined for best-ever month of SUVs sales with 13,488 units delivered.
  • Sales of the all-new TLX jumped 109.4% in March, as the long-awaited TLX Type S performance variant prepares to hit the market this spring.

Type S performance is set to return to the Acura lineup with the 2021 TLX Type S, debuting an all-new Turbo V6.

 

Acura's all-new flagship, the 2022 MDX, is poised to follow TLX and RDX in earning the highest possible rating from IIHS: TOP SAFETY PICK+.








                                         

