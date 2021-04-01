Honda and Acura Brands, American Honda, Set Multiple Sales Records in March

- American Honda sets new March record for total vehicle sales, pushing Q1 up 16% over 2020

- Acura MDX has best sales month in history, while also powering Acura SUVs to best-ever month

- Acura brand posts best total March sales since 2005, with dramatic increases in SUV and sedan sales

- Refreshed Honda Ridgeline scores second-best month of all time on way to best March sales

- Honda HR-V and Passport net best sales months ever, with HR-V topping 11,000 units for the first time

- Honda electrified vehicles set an all-time monthly record, exceeding 10,000 deliveries in March