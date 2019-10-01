Honda Battle of the Bands Announces Atlanta Homecoming

From now until midnight EDT on Saturday, October 12, fans can cast their votes daily to help determine which eight HBCU marching bands will wow the crowd with their musical arrangements, choreography and formations. To vote, visit HondaBattleoftheBands.com .

"HBOB was created to support the unique academic experience at HBCUs and honor the excellence of their marching bands. The program continues to help bring more visibility to these important academic institutions," said Steve Morikawa, vice president of Corporate Relations and Social Responsibility for American Honda. "We can't wait to get back to Atlanta to see what these bands have in store for the fans."

The 2020 Honda Battle of the Bands will be the 17th invitational showcase. This year's theme, Live the Dream, aims to inspire HBCU student musicians to create the life they envision for themselves. For many, this dream centers on music. Honda sees HBOB as a platform to help these students live their dreams.

Tickets for the HBOB invitational showcase will be available for purchase on October 5 at HondaBattleoftheBands.com.

To join the social media conversation, use #HBOB and visit the following social media handles for official updates:

About Honda and the HBCU Community

Honda is committed to supporting HBCUs by investing in their music education and academic programming while also providing platforms to showcase their exceptional students. Through Honda Battle of the Bands and the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, Honda has provided over $13 million in grants to HBCUs and touched the lives of more than 200,000 students over the past three decades.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility

Honda also is committed to making positive contributions to the communities where it does business, conducting socially responsible business practices and promoting diversity in its workforce. From Honda's involvement in STEM education and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to its support of pediatric brain tumor research and volunteer efforts by Honda associates, including environmental clean-up activities, Honda believes in giving back to the communities where its associates live and work. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

SOURCE Honda

Related Links

https://hondabattleofthebands.com/

