Honda Battle of the Bands Announces First Two HBCU Marching Bands in 2025 Lineup; Launches Fan Voting Phase

TORRANCE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation's premier showcase for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands, announced today that North Carolina A&T University and Southern University have been selected by its Legacy Council as the first two bands in the 2025 HBOB lineup. Marking its West Coast debut at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the HBOB Invitational Showcase will feature six high-energy bands for its highly anticipated return on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

The 2025 HBOB band selection process kicked off with the Honda selects, North Carolina A&T University and Southern University. These bands will soon issue a head-to-head challenge to two other eligible bands to join the HBOB lineup. The final two HBCU bands to perform at HBOB will be voted in by the fans.

"This year's Honda Battle of the Bands band selection process will be the most exciting ever, with two HBCU marching bands issuing a dynamic 'challenge' to two other bands to demonstrate their musical showmanship," said Jennifer Thomas, senior vice president, Corporate Affairs, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "With the help of our fans, Honda looks forward to hosting a final lineup that will deliver an unforgettable experience for both the bands and the fans."

Honda launched the public voting phase of the program today, with fans invited to vote for their favorite bands once per day, between July 16 and August 15, at www.hondabattleofthebands.com. The two bands receiving the highest number of votes from a roster of eligible schools will be awarded the final two spots in the HBOB 2025 lineup. Voting results and the complete lineup will be announced on September 10.

Building on Honda's longstanding commitment to the HBCU community, all bands participating in the voting process will be awarded an HBOB Legacy Grant from Honda. Honda has supported HBCUs for 35 years, acknowledging their critical role in providing higher education and opportunities for advancement to the Black community. This support includes scholarships, programs, and initiatives that celebrate the dreams and potential of HBCU students, helping shape them into future leaders. Through HBOB and the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, Honda has impacted the lives of more than 300,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

Tickets for HBOB 2025 are on sale now at www.hondabattleofthebands.com. For the latest HBOB news, follow along on social media:

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Honda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students for 35 years, through programs such as the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These initiatives have impacted the lives of more than 300,000 students and provided over $14 million in grants toward HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

Through its "Drive the Legacy" initiative, Honda also partners with HBCUs and organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, National Urban League, and local UNCF chapters, to provide annual scholarship funding and offer development opportunities to HBCU students. Through these efforts, Honda aims to recruit top talent for its future workforce. To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda also is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships.

Learn more at https://www.honda.com/community/diversity-reports.

About SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million-square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium was host to Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship in 2023, WrestleMania in 2023, the annual Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, and was ranked the No. 1 stadium in the world for top-grossing concert and live event ticket sales in 2023. SoFi Stadium is set to host eight FIFA World Cup '26 matches, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater.

