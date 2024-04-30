Honda Battle of the Bands to Make Los Angeles Debut in First-Ever West Coast Invitational Showcase

Top HBCU marching bands will perform live February 1, 2025 at the iconic SoFi Stadium

Tickets for much-anticipated return of HBOB go on sale May 15, 2024 at www.hondabattleofthebands.com

TORRANCE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation's premier showcase for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands, will bring its high energy and sound to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Six talented HBCU marching bands will perform live at the 2025 Invitational Showcase, making HBOB history as Honda brings the tradition and culture of HBCU schools to the West Coast for the first time.

"Honda continues its commitment to powering the dreams and success of HBCU students by providing experiences and opportunities like Honda Battle of the Bands," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Bringing Honda Battle of the Bands to California will provide a platform for these young musicians while expanding awareness of the rich legacy of HBCU schools."

Music and entertainment fans in Southern California and from all over the country can look forward to six different bands taking the field in 2025, where they will demonstrate their unique sounds and extraordinary ability to get the crowd on its feet. The bands will be selected through a voting process that includes HBOB fans, HBCU band directors and students, and Honda representatives. Starting July 15, fans can visit www.hondabattleofthebands.com to vote for the HBCU marching bands they want to see perform at the 2025 Invitational Showcase in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale May 15 at www.hondabattleofthebands.com.

"SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park look forward to hosting the first West Coast appearance of Honda Battle of the Bands," said Christy Castillo Butcher, senior vice president of Booking and Programming for SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater and Hollywood Park. "Our global stage is set to showcase these collegians' talent and celebrate music and culture."

"We are thrilled to welcome Honda Battle of the Bands to our great city," said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts. "Over the years we have crowned NBA, NFL, and Olympic champions. Now, the City of Inglewood will be home to a new group of champions when six HBCU marching bands take the field at SoFi Stadium in 2025."

Driving the Legacy of HBCUs

"I appreciate Honda's commitment to supporting and showcasing the dynamic music and culture of America's HBCUs. Honda Battle of the Bands has become a wonderful and energizing tradition that allows students to create, compete and come together in solidarity with fellow HBCUs," said California State Senator Steven Bradford. "The financial support provided by Honda is critical to the mission of our nation's HBCUs."

Honda has supported HBCUs for 35 years, acknowledging their critical role in providing higher education and opportunities for advancement within the Black community. This support includes scholarships, programs, and initiatives that celebrate the dreams and potential of HBCU students, shaping them into future Black leaders. Through HBOB and the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, Honda has impacted the lives of more than 300,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

Ahead of HBOB 2025, Honda reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to HBCU music education through a $500,000 grant to Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The grant is dedicated to awarding scholarships that will power the academic ambitions of HBCU student-musicians across the country. To learn more about the scholarship program, visit https://www.tmcf.org/students-alumni/scholarship/tmcf-honda-hbcu-scholarship/.

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships. Honda also has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and UNCF to provide annual scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields.

Learn more at https://www.honda.com/community/diversity-reports.

About SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million-square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium was host to Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship in 2023, WrestleMania in 2023, the annual Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, and was ranked the No. 1 stadium in the world for top-grossing concert and live event ticket sales in 2023. SoFi Stadium is set to host eight FIFA World Cup '26 matches, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater.

