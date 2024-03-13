Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Celebrates 35 Years of HBCU Academic Excellence with National Championship Tournament

Teams from 32 HBCUs to compete in the 35th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament for a share of more than $500,000 in institutional grants

35-year history of HCASC is part of Honda's commitment to advancing HBCU students' dreams

Tune in April 11-12 at HCASC.com to see which team takes home top honors in the HCASC finals

TORRANCE, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on to the 35th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC), the nation's premier academic competition for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). After advancing from the HCASC national qualifying tournaments held in February, the top 32 HBCU student teams will compete in the National Championship Tournament at American Honda's corporate campus in Torrance, California. The winning school will earn the HCASC National Championship title and a portion of the more than $500,000 in institutional grants provided by Honda. Fans can stream the exciting HCASC National Championship finals at 3:00 p.m. PDT April 11th –12th at HCASC.com.

Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a year-round program that celebrates HBCU academic excellence and showcases the best and brightest minds from HBCUs across the country. The 32 teams, comprised of four students from participating schools, will go head-to-head in a battle of scholastic skill, quickly answering questions on a range of topics including history, science, math, pop culture, and more.

"The Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has provided a national stage for generations of talented HBCU students to display their impressive academic capabilities and the rich culture of HBCUs," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Honda is proud of our longstanding commitment to supporting and inspiring the next generation of leaders by providing HBCU students with the tools and experiences they need to live their dreams."

HCASC challenges students to expand their scope of knowledge, with the opportunity to gain lifelong learning skills, including leadership, collaboration, and sportsmanship. Participating students also can build camaraderie with students from other HBCUs and gain networking and mentorship opportunities with HCASC alumni, volunteers, and Honda associates. Additionally, Honda offers development seminars to help prepare students for success after graduation.

The 2024 HCASC participating HBCUs are:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Albany State University

Allen University

Central State University

Claflin University

Dillard University

Edward Waters University

Fisk University

Florida A&M University

Fort Valley State University

Hampton University

Harris-Stowe State University

Howard University

Lincoln University-Pennsylvania

Livingstone College

Morehouse College

Morgan State University

Norfolk State University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Oakwood University

Paul Quinn College

Prairie View A&M University

Shaw University

Southern University - Baton Rouge

Spelman College

Tennessee State University

Tuskegee University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Virginia State University

Winston-Salem State University

Since its inception in 1989, HCASC has supported the success and dreams of over 175,000 HBCU students. This year, Honda will provide more than $500,000 in institutional grants to the participating HBCUs, with many of the schools utilizing the grants to fund student scholarships. The winning team will receive $100,000 from Honda.

HCASC also is part of the Honda 'Drive the Legacy' initiative that celebrates the company's longstanding commitment to HBCUs and their communities. The unparalleled HBCU marching band showcase, Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), will return live to bring the energy in 2025. In addition to these beloved programs, Honda is a proud partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and UNCF to provide annual scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields.

To follow the teams' road to the HCASC National Championship, visit the HCASC Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

For 35 years, Honda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students through initiatives including the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These programs provide unforgettable experiences and opportunities for HBCU students, including meeting and networking with peers from other HBCU schools. Honda has impacted the lives of more than 250,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry, and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships. Honda also has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to provide annual scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management, and manufacturing-related fields.

Learn more at https://www.honda.com/community/diversity-reports.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its customers and associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that improve lives while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community.

Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

