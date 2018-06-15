Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Set All-Time Monthly Sales Record

Honda CPO sales have been on the rise since last year with the help of the redesigned Honda CPO vehicle website (www.HondaCertified.com), which created a more efficient shopping experience. Attractive offers on three of Honda's core vehicles, Odyssey, CR-V and Pilot, also drove increased traffic to Honda dealerships nationwide, contributing to the record sales month in May.

"We're excited to see a more customer-friendly Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle program contribute to the success of Honda dealers," said Dan Rodriguez, Manager of Auto Remarketing, Certified Pre-Owned at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We will continue our momentum this summer with our Certified Dream Deal event, and special deals on the certified pre-owned Accord and Odyssey."

Honda CPO just launched the Certified Dream Deal, its summer deal event offering a 1.49% APR for up to 36 months on all Honda Certified Pre-Owned Accord and Odyssey vehicles. More information can be found on www.HondaCertified.com.

