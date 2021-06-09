Honda Civic Tour Gets “Remixed” for June 23 Virtual Concert Event: Featuring Civic Tour Headliner, H.E.R, in Collaboration with R&B Duo Majid Jordan

The virtual 2021 Honda Civic Tour will conclude with a unique collaboration between OVO Sound Recording artists and burgeoning pop duo, Majid Jordan, along with Grammy-winning R&B powerhouse and Civic Tour headliner, H.E.R., and the global debut of the all-new 2022 Civic Hatchback: http://honda.us/announcingcivictourremix. H.E.R.'s collaboration with Majid Jordan will bring fans into a first of its kind audio-visual mixed reality setting to experience the remixed sounds of H.E.R.'s recent jaw-dropping 20th Anniversary Civic Tour performance.

The Civic Tour "Remix" performance will take place June 23 at 6 p.m. PDT on the Honda Stage YouTube Channel, and is free to fans everywhere and produced by Live Nation: youtube.com/HondaStage.

"Performing on the Honda Civic Tour stage was an incredibly emotional experience I'll never forget, because it was the first time in a while that I was able to play an entire set for my fans," said H.E.R. "So for the next Civic Tour virtual event, we've brought along Majid Jordan to create something truly special for our fans – a totally new spin on my favorite songs – and only for the Honda Civic Tour."

Majid Jordan, comprising of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman, are critically acclaimed for their singular fusion of pop, R&B, and dance music. The pair recently released their explosive single "Waves of Blue" on OVO Sound / Warner Records which continues to make a massive impact on radio and the music charts. Majid Jordan's Civic Tour "Remix" will mark the first-ever use of audio and visual mixed reality technology for a virtual concert.

"We're honored to collaborate with H.E.R. on a musical voyage to bring Honda Civic Tour and music fans something they've never experienced," said Maskati. "We are excited to present our remixed take on H.E.R.'s beautiful tracks, while getting to introduce the all-new 2022 Civic Hatchback during this very special virtual show," Ullman added.

Global Debut of All-New 2022 Civic Hatchback

The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback – which combines striking Euro-inspired exterior styling, a clean and simple interior common with the recently revealed popular Civic Sedan and five-door versatility with a sporty driving experience – will make its global debut during the June 23 Civic Tour "Remix." As the latest addition to the 11th-generation Civic lineup, the all-new Civic Hatchback builds on the recent launch of the 2022 Civic Sedan as the most fun-to-drive Civic Hatchback ever, with its available manual transmission. More information on the all-new 2022 Civic Hatchback can be found, here: http://hondanews.com/22civichatchteaser.

Civic Tour and Honda's Commitment to Music

Honda has had a long-standing commitment to music through the Honda Civic Tour, going strong for two decades. Honda's music programming also includes partnerships with premier music festivals, including Austin City Limits and Governor's Ball, and additional online music content, exclusive performances and interviews. Honda Civic Tour has provided these one-of-a-kind experiences to more than five million fans over the past 20 years. To continue the efforts on offering music content to fans, Honda works hand in hand with entertainment leaders including: Live Nation, Billboard, Universal Music Group and Vevo.

For more information on the Honda Civic Tour, please visit Honda.com/Music/CivicTour.

