Honda Conducting Research with American Electric Power to Develop 2nd Life for Used EV Batteries

The project seeks to address multiple challenges related to the expansion of EVs, including the repurposing of used EV batteries, the expected impact of EV demand and renewable energy on the nation's utility operators and the integration of EV batteries as a storage solution for the electric grid.

The increasing volume of EVs has the potential to strain the power grid, including spikes in demand during early evening hours when drivers plug in their EVs after work. Storing additional power in used EV batteries can help utilities meet demand by using renewable energy resources.

"Together with AEP, we are exploring opportunities to use the 2nd life battery to improve energy security, reduce CO 2 and prepare for broad scale electrification of the transportation ecosystem," said Ryan Harty, manager of Connected and Environmental Business, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Neither automakers nor utilities can address these complex technical, policy and business issues alone."

Honda will provide used Fit EV batteries to AEP, which will study integrating the batteries into the utility's electricity grid.

"AEP is focused on building a smarter, cleaner energy grid and putting in place new technologies that will benefit our customers. We are excited about the possibilities of this collaboration as we work to create the energy system for the future," said Ram Sastry, AEP's vice president of Innovation and Technology.

AEP and Honda will jointly gain knowledge and expertise from the pilot project that will help both companies to develop technology and standards for future vehicle grid integration, as well as new business models to improve the value of EVs.

The Honda Fit EV launched in 2012 with a fuel economy of 118 MPGe. The lease-only vehicle gained a loyal following among passionate EV customers. Although replaced by the Honda Clarity family of electrified vehicles, including the Clarity Electric, the Fit EV's durable battery will continue to support Honda's efforts to reduce CO 2 emissions through its 2nd life in the vehicle grid integration project.

Honda has set a voluntary goal to reduce CO 2 emissions from its vehicles and operations by 50 percent by 2050 compared to the year 2000, and toward this goal has announced plans to electrify two-thirds of its fleet by 2030. In addition to producing zero emission vehicles, the company is developing vehicle grid integration solutions, including the beta Honda SmartCharge TM program, which incentivizes Honda EV customers to charge their vehicles when more renewable energy resources are online. At CES 2019, Honda introduced its prototype Wireless Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) bi-directional energy management system that has the potential to reduce CO 2 and create new value for Honda customers.

About Honda

Based on its vision of "Blue Skies for Our Children," Honda is working to advance technologies that address society's environmental and energy concerns. In North America, the Honda Electrification Initiative will see Honda's electrified powertrain technologies applied to an expanding portfolio of cars and light trucks in the years ahead. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup today includes the Clarity series of vehicles, featuring fuel cell, battery electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains, along with the new Accord Hybrid and Honda Insight.

Honda is focused on reducing the environmental impact of its products throughout their life cycle, including reducing waste, emissions and further improving the energy efficiency of producing, distributing and selling Honda and Acura products in North America. This includes a 93 percent reduction in waste sent to landfills from Honda plants in North America. Seeking to further minimize its carbon footprint, Honda is actively deploying renewable energy throughout its operations, including wind and solar.

Through its "green purchasing" and "green dealer" initiatives, the company also is committed to promoting more environmentally responsible business practices with its more than 650 original equipment suppliers and 1,300 retail dealer partners.

About AEP

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with more than 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE Honda