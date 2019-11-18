Honda Honored for Highest Residual Values of All Mainstream Auto Brands by ALG
Accord, Fit, Odyssey, Passport and Pilot Earn ALG Top Retained Value ratings
Nov 18, 2019, 11:00 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honda lineup is projected to retain its value over time the strongest after three years of ownership compared to any mainstream auto brand, according to ALG, an industry leader in forecasting new vehicle depreciation. In addition to Honda's recognition as the Best Overall Mainstream Brand, the Honda Accord, Fit, Odyssey and Pilot return to ALG's list of Residual Value Awards, as these models lead the pack within their segments.
All-new this year, the 2020 Honda Passport combines rugged styling and off-road capability with on-road and around-town refinement, helping give it the win in ALG's Midsize Utility 2-Row category. The Pilot returns to the Midsize Utility 3-Row category, while Accord takes ALG's Midsize Car category for the third year in a row. Celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special accessory package, the 2020 Honda Odyssey retains its top spot in the Minivan category. The 2020 Honda Fit returns to the top of the Subcompact Car category for the sixth year in a row, thanks in part to the unparalleled cargo and passenger flexibility of its 2nd-row Magic Seat®.
