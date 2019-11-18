Honda Honored for Highest Residual Values of All Mainstream Auto Brands by ALG

All-new this year, the 2020 Honda Passport combines rugged styling and off-road capability with on-road and around-town refinement, helping give it the win in ALG's Midsize Utility 2-Row category. The Pilot returns to the Midsize Utility 3-Row category, while Accord takes ALG's Midsize Car category for the third year in a row. Celebrating its 25 th anniversary with a special accessory package, the 2020 Honda Odyssey retains its top spot in the Minivan category. The 2020 Honda Fit returns to the top of the Subcompact Car category for the sixth year in a row, thanks in part to the unparalleled cargo and passenger flexibility of its 2 nd -row Magic Seat ® .

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

