Honda Hosting Over 1,700 Students for MFG Day at 11 U.S. Production Facilities to Promote Career Opportunities in Modern Manufacturing

Students get up-close look at 11 Honda manufacturing facilities in Alabama , Georgia , Indiana , Ohio , North Carolina , and South Carolina throughout September and October

Honda activities on MFG Day aim to benefit not only Honda, but other manufacturing companies across America

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda is hosting Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) activities for students and teachers at 11 of its U.S. production facilities, promoting the exciting career opportunities that exist for students in modern manufacturing whether at Honda, within the company's supplier network, or at other manufacturing companies across America.

Honda associates at Indiana Auto Plant show students how to work together assembling a model car. A student uses a virtual painter to experience the precision of painting a Honda vehicle.

MFG Day 2024 is officially held on Friday, Oct. 4, and while some Honda facilities are hosting activities today, the company actually began welcoming students to several plants in late September and activities will continue through October at some facilities.

Students have the opportunity to meet Honda associates and participate in hands-on activities such as building a model car on a simulated assembly line, virtual welding, or a vehicle painting simulation that highlight different manufacturing areas and career paths. Honda MFG Day events will reach over 1,700 students from 45 different schools in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and the Carolinas.

"Honda has a proud tradition of celebrating Manufacturing Day, and associates love to share their passion for creating things by providing students with an up-close look at modern manufacturing," said Meredith Reffey, workforce partnerships leader at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We take Manufacturing Day very seriously at Honda because it offers a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation to explore careers in modern manufacturing."

MFG Day Activities at Honda

Students visiting Honda production facilities will learn about manufacturing directly from the associates who build world-class Honda and Acura products. Students at every location will tour manufacturing facilities to learn how technology, automation, and teamwork influence the advanced approach to manufacturing at Honda. Students will experience a variety of Honda and Acura products that are produced in the company's U.S. facilities using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Each participating Honda facility will have exciting, immersive experiences for students that are unique to their locations and the products they build.

Alabama – Honda associates at the Alabama Auto Plant will explain how they build the Honda Odyssey, Pilot, Ridgeline, and Passport, in addition to the V-6 engines that power them. Students will have the opportunity to participate in a team assembly challenge and a virtual paint simulator that demonstrates how Honda uses automation to assist in the painting process.

Georgia – Honda associates at the Honda Transmission Plant in Georgia will demonstrate how they build automatic transmissions, gears, and components that help power Honda and Acura cars and light trucks made in America. Students will have the opportunity to try their hand at securing a bolt and interact with an automated robot used in the facility.

Indiana – Associates at the Honda Indiana Auto Plant will share insights about advanced manufacturing and how this innovative plant builds the Honda Civic Hatchback and CR-V. Here, students will have the opportunity to virtually weld parts of a vehicle and test their skills as a race car driver on a racing simulator.

Ohio – Associates across Honda manufacturing facilities in Ohio including the Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant, Anna Engine Plant, and the transmission plant in Russells Point will explain how they build Honda and Acura products, engines, and the two-motor hybrid-electric system and demonstrate new innovations in technology, helping sustain the success of Honda manufacturing in America for more than 40 years. Students will have an opportunity to participate in a model car assembly race, torque bolt race, and a bolt stacking game, highlighting assembly jobs. Students will also tour the Dyno Operations department to learn about quality testing careers and can participate in a large pedal tricycle race, highlighting the opportunities available with the Honda of America Racing Team.

North Carolina – Associates at Honda North Carolina Mfg. in Swepsonville, North Carolina plant will explain how they produce Honda FourTrax and TRX series all-terrain vehicle (ATV) models, as well as a variety of outdoor power equipment products. Students will get to experience a variety of the products made at the facility and participate in a virtual reality activity and model car assembly, demonstrating the teamwork and attention to detail required in building Honda products. Associates at Honda Aircraft Company in Greensboro, North Carolina will show students the unique technology and innovation used in producing the HondaJet Elite II.

South Carolina – Honda associates at Honda South Carolina Mfg. in Timmonsville, South Carolina will show students how they build side-by-side vehicles, as the exclusive global source for the Honda Pioneer and Talon models. Students will participate in a model car assembly as well as a 3-D printer activity, highlighting the technology and innovation used at Honda.

About Honda Manufacturing in America

Honda has produced automobiles in North America for over 40 years, beginning in November 1982 at the Marysville Auto Plant. Honda began manufacturing operations in North America in 1979 with motorcycle production in Marysville, Ohio.

Over the past four decades, Honda has steadily grown local production capabilities and now employs more than 33,000 associates in North America who support manufacturing operations at Honda's 18 plants with the annual capacity to produce 1.86 million automobiles, nearly 4 million engines, 500,000 power equipment products, and 300,000 powersports products, as well as the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines. In 2023, more than 99% of all U.S.-sold Honda and Acura automobiles were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Cumulatively, Honda has invested more than $24 billion in its North American manufacturing capabilities, including more than $4.7 billion over the past five years alone. The company works with over 700 original equipment suppliers in North America with cumulative parts purchases of more than $562 billion.

Learn more at https://hondainamerica.com/.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

